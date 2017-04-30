Caron Lindsay

The removal of Nicola Sturgeon

By | Sun 30th April 2017 - 9:00 am

Cast your minds back to last year, when anyone travelling ulong Corstorphine Road, one of the main routes into Edinburgh, passed two offices with enormous portraits in them. In one, Alex Cole-Hamilton told people that only he could beat the SNP (and he was right). In the other, a giant image of the First Minister took centre stage.

A year on, and on Friday night, Edinburgh West members selected journalist, former special adviser and LDV contributor Christine Jardine to be their candidate in the General Election. Chosen from a 3-strong all women-shortlist, Christine has a proven record of being a fantastic communicator and campaigner.

Yesterday, her team moved into their new campaign office – the old SNP campaign hub, which is now in Lib Dem hands.

Their first job was to do some Spring cleaning:

Any resemblance between the Nicola poster and Theresa May’s “strong stable leadership” narrative is, of course, entirely coincidental. The SNP and the Tories take a lot out of each others’ playbooks these days.

The Edinburgh West team have not stopped campaigning since the 2015 General Election. It is to be hoped that Thursday’s council elections return several Lib Dem councillors to the City Chambers, including Alex’s best friend and campaign manager Kevin Lang. He is standing in the Almond ward, one of the only ones where we are fielding two candidates. The decision was taken to do so only a few weeks ago, with Kevin’s sister Louise now standing with him. Louise was a councillor between 2007-12 and we are hopeful that they will both be elected on Thursday.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

One Comment

  • Antony Watts 1st May '17 - 10:12am

    Do the LibDems in Scotland have a very similar platform to the SNP? Sure I con understand they are for Remain and Social Justice, but what about independence?

