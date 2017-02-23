The scariest thing you have never heard of

On 30th December 2016 the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 (more commonly known as the Snoopers’ Charter) came into force; suffocating personal privacy and liberty without so much as a whimper from Labour or the SNP.

Under the guise of counter-terrorism, the government has achieved unprecedented surveillance powers over its own citizens and now has the ability to indiscriminately monitor, record, hack and spy on the communications and internet use of everyone in the country.

With the official opposition in disarray and unable (and even in many cases unwilling) to scrutinise the government’s actions and challenge the narrative that state security automatically overrides and supersedes the protection of civil liberties without a second thought, the result has been the slow but steady growth of the state’s industrial-scale espionage on its own citizens and the erosion of the liberty safe-guards put in place by the Liberal Democrats while in government.

While much ink has been spilt on the consequences of this Act – most notably in the LDV articles written by Elliott Motson, Alistair Carmichael and Tim Farron – many consequences have only been seen in isolation. Ironically, legislation designed for a modern digital age becomes the more dangerous when coupled with one of the earliest – A Bill of Attainder.

A Bill (and then Act) of Attainder is an act of a legislature that declares a person or group of people guilty of a crime and punishing them, often without a trial, by a simple majority vote in the House of Commons. In short, the design and effect of such legislation is to nullify the target’s civil rights and liberties.

While such bills have fallen out of favour, they have not been forgotten. In December 1942 the Cabinet discussed their possible use for summary executions of any leading Nazis that fell into British custody without the need for due legal process. Such a policy was only abandoned when Richard Law, a cabinet minister at the time, dissuaded Churchill from pursuing it by highlighting that even the Soviet Union still favoured open trials based on evidence.

Such an example, while exceptional, proves the point. While it is difficult to see a Bill of Attainder being passed in isolation the data collected on our nation’s citizens (or certain groups of citizens) through the Investigatory Powers Act could provide enough ‘evidence’ that the government would consider the situation exceptional enough to warrant the case (or, as they may phrase it, the need) for a Bill of Attainder to imprison or deport those that have been deemed ‘risks to the security of the state’ without the need for the balanced and evidence-based judicial system.

With the official opposition quickly becoming such in name only and the government’s majority predicted to rise at the next General Election, it may not take much to turn the hypothetical to the possible – or even the probable.

* Alex is a member from Cheltenham and an admin of the Lib Dem Newbies UK group