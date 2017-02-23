Alex Hegenbarth

The scariest thing you have never heard of

By | Thu 23rd February 2017 - 4:07 pm

On 30th December 2016 the Investigatory Powers Act 2016 (more commonly known as the Snoopers’ Charter) came into force; suffocating personal privacy and liberty without so much as a whimper from Labour or the SNP.

Under the guise of counter-terrorism, the government has achieved unprecedented surveillance powers over its own citizens and now has the ability to indiscriminately monitor, record, hack and spy on the communications and internet use of everyone in the country.

With the official opposition in disarray and unable (and even in many cases unwilling) to scrutinise the government’s actions and challenge the narrative that state security automatically overrides and supersedes the protection of civil liberties without a second thought, the result has been the slow but steady growth of the state’s industrial-scale espionage on its own citizens and the erosion of the liberty safe-guards put in place by the Liberal Democrats while in government.

While much ink has been spilt on the consequences of this Act – most notably in the LDV articles written by Elliott Motson, Alistair Carmichael and Tim Farron – many consequences have only been seen in isolation. Ironically, legislation designed for a modern digital age becomes the more dangerous when coupled with one of the earliest – A Bill of Attainder.

A Bill (and then Act) of Attainder is an act of a legislature that declares a person or group of people guilty of a crime and punishing them, often without a trial, by a simple majority vote in the House of Commons.  In short, the design and effect of such legislation is to nullify the target’s civil rights and liberties.

While such bills have fallen out of favour, they have not been forgotten. In December 1942 the Cabinet discussed their possible use for summary executions of any leading Nazis that fell into British custody without the need for due legal process. Such a policy was only abandoned when Richard Law, a cabinet minister at the time, dissuaded Churchill from pursuing it by highlighting that even the Soviet Union still favoured open trials based on evidence.

Such an example, while exceptional, proves the point. While it is difficult to see a Bill of Attainder being passed in isolation the data collected on our nation’s citizens (or certain groups of citizens) through the Investigatory Powers Act could provide enough ‘evidence’ that the government would consider the situation exceptional enough to warrant the case (or, as they may phrase it, the need) for a Bill of Attainder to imprison or deport those that have been deemed ‘risks to the security of the state’ without the need for the balanced and evidence-based judicial system.

With the official opposition quickly becoming such in name only and the government’s majority predicted to rise at the next General Election, it may not take much to turn the hypothetical to the possible – or even the probable.

* Alex is a member from Cheltenham and an admin of the Lib Dem Newbies UK group

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

3 Comments

  • David Raw 23rd Feb '17 - 6:57pm

    “without so much as a whimper from Labour or the SNP.”

    Alex, I agree with the main thrust of your post, but I do wish you wouldn’t over egg the holier than thou Lib Dem pudding. It does us no good.

    When the House divided and the bill was voted on Labour and the SNP turned out in force to oppose it, but only 4 of 8 of the Lib Dem MP’s turned up.

    A whole stream of amendments was pursued by Joanna Cherry Q.C. (SNP MP Edinburgh SW) – so please – argue against the Act by all means but don’t get too partisan. You never know – we might even form a Labour/SNP/Lib Dem Coalition Government in 1920 under Prime Minister Dan Jarvis (screams of shock horror from certain faint hearted Orangistas).

  • Alex Hegenbarth 23rd Feb '17 - 7:21pm

    @David

    Hopefully not re any form of electoral alliance with Labour (considering they did nothing to block the Snooper’s Charter or protect civil liberties in general), nor with the SNP (who want to break up the Union) – but I take your point.

    However, when it comes to the Lib Dems I admit freely that I am wholey and unashamedly partisan.

  • Nick Baird 23rd Feb '17 - 8:16pm

    Well said Alex. The Snoopers Charter slipped through with far too little challenge and scrutiny while many were distracted by Brexit.

    The powers that the security services enjoy are exceptional, and should be seen as a privilege granted by the people via parliament, and not a right to be assumed by the Government of the day. However that privilege should be based on the informed consent of the people, and I don’t believe that such informed consent was really granted when the bill was nodded through with the support of a compliant opposition who required only an amendment to protect MP’s own web browsing histories.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarManfarang 24th Feb - 3:12am
    Increase in the Lib Dem vote in Copeland.
  • User AvatarManfarang 24th Feb - 2:27am
    frankie No UKIP win in Stoke. Improved Lib Dem vote.
  • User AvatarManfarang 24th Feb - 2:00am
    David It is in fact the third referendum. The first was of course in 1975.
  • User AvatarMichael Cole 24th Feb - 1:51am
    Reading this as we await the results ... Chris, "Drifted slightly off topic… In summary, devolution is vital but not with the aim of making...
  • User AvatarChristine Headley 24th Feb - 12:29am
    Don't forget Penrith and the Border. July 1983, when Willie Whitelaw became an earl just after the 1983 election. We lost by 550 - and...
  • User AvatarDavid Evans 24th Feb - 12:24am
    @ Paul Holmes. Indeed Paul you are right to ask the question when did the party discuss our position on Brexit and a second referendum....