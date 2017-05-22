The SNP and the Tories are using the same playbook to delegitimise opposition and checks on their power

There has been a very unfortunate trend in recent years of those in power condemning anyone who stands in their way. We all remember the failure of the Conservative Justice Secretary Liz Truss to stand up for the Supreme Court judges who upheld the law after the “enemies of the people” headline. However, that wasn’t the first time the judiciary had come under such attack. Back in 2011, Alex Salmond insulted Lord Hope, a judge who had found the Scottish Government to be wanting on human rights. As I wrote at the time:

Peter Cadder, whose case sparked the SNP’s casual quadrupling of pre-charge detention time in an afternoon last year, won his human rights case because, then a teenager, he had not had access to a lawyer before a police interrogation that led to his conviction for assault. Now, to me, it seems eminently reasonable that people should have access to lawyers. A system that does not allow that is flawed. Rather than slag off judges and court judgements, surely the Scottish Justice Department would be better off comparing Scots law with European human rights law and sorting out where there could be problems. You could argue this should have been done years ago. Alex Salmond is pandering to a Daily Fail type agenda with is comments and he needs to catch himself on.

The Tories and the right wing press are playing from the same playbook with their “saboteurs” and “enemies of the people” narrative as if they alone are the true diviners of the will of the people as if that is as immovable as Mount Everest. There’s a certain irony about those who claim to be all about enacting the will of the people zealously ensuring that the people don’t get a chance to mark their homework.

The Tories now have their own army of keyboard warriors to rival the cybernats. As a liberal, and a woman who dares voice her opinion on the internet, I get it from both of them. Do I care? No. I will not be silenced by these people. But it does matter, because it poisons our political environment and discourse. It also damages our democracy. What the SNP and the Tories want is to have any excuse to get rid of anything that holds them in check. It’s all a bit like Trump firing anyone who gets in his way.

What happened to the nurse who challenged Nicola Sturgeon last night is pretty despicable. Predictably, the cybernats subjected her to some really unpleasant personal insults. They trawled through her social media to try to discredit her. Even some of their candidates seeking re-election as MPs took part. Even one who doesn’t normally behave like that got sucked in to it. It’s not good enough.

@nickeardleybbc SNP's bid to delegitimise the nurse who spoke out in #LeadersDebate is turning a bad night into a disaster https://t.co/KIBEAntbXN — Magnus Gardham (@M_Gardham) May 21, 2017

Some of the attitudes we saw were appalling.

This new criteria for foodbank use Im hearing in sections of Yes movement reminds me of the things tories say about people on benefits. — Loki (@lokiscottishrap) May 21, 2017

Alex Cole-Hamilton challenged the First Minister to sort out the cybernats. He said:

Last night the First Minister faced perfectly fair questions from a nurse, which she was unable to answer. Within minutes the nurse was set on by the online Nationalist army. It was ugly, but is typical of a movement which has always been intolerant of differing views and is now losing support. The First Minister must launch an immediate investigation into who sanctioned this public mauling. We know the cybernats are a problem for the SNP but when the official organisation feeds them in this way it requires action from the top. Efforts to discredit the impartiality of a public sector worker went right to the top of the SNP, as shown by the comments made by Joanna Cherry, which were later retracted. Freedom of speech, especially the right to criticise our political leaders, is something we must cherish. That is why the First Minister must act now.

People need to be really wary about giving either the SNP or the Tories more power. What they have already has gone to their heads. They both need decent opposition to hold them in check. There is nothing worse than the thought of a landslide Tory majority on 8 June.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings