The three things a local party can do for newbies

With another(!) influx of new members, it seemed time to write about some things that work for us in Harrow. They’re not unique to us, but they’re not universal either, so it seemed worth sharing.

Say hello!

Here in Harrow Liberal Democrats we try and make sure all new members — if they want — get an individual personal welcome. Our (awesome) membership secretary, or someone else from the exec, or a ward organiser, or whoever, just arranges to meet for a chat at a café/pub.

It’s a really good way to a) make sure new members feel cared about; b) get a chance to find out what their interests / skills are, what they’d like to help with, and what they’d like to see the local party doing; c) let them ask any questions — on policy, or procedures, or local information. d) give them the hard sell on the next Harrow Lib Dem Pint where they can meet more of the team.

Pints

Harrow Lib Dem Pints are monthly, entirely informal (no speakers or anything like that) and move around the borough, including at non-alcoholic venues like ice-cream cafes. Besides being great fun, they’re *incredibly* useful for networking.

Discussion list

It’s dead easy to create a private mailing list (e.g. with Google Groups). Set it up so that all members can post. This means that someone who has an idea, a worry, an alert, can share it with other members and not have all communications mediated through an Exec that may have a lot of other things to be doing. It all helps turn the local party into more of a community.

All these can really help turn someone who joined the party as a symbolic gesture into someone who feels at home in the Lib Dem family. Having met a good few people now (and meeting more later this week!) I can say that it’s also really affirming to meet someone who’s new and enthusiastic and eager to help.

Please share any other ideas from your local parties in the comments!

* Adam Bernard is a Lib Dem activist from Harrow. He works in the geekier sort of academia.