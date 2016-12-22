The triumph of mendacity, and what we can do about it

Brexit. Syria. Trump. 2016 in three words. It is human nature to see commonalities where there are none, but there are surely some here.

First, of course, there is the not-so-invisible hand of a resurgent Russia to be seen in each. Time magazine’s choice of Donald Trump as its Person of the Year was a mistake: it is not Trump but the subject of his admiration, Vladimir Putin, who has shaped world events this year more than any other individual.

Second (and not entirely unrelated to the first) is the triumph of mendacity. Key to each of the year’s key events was dishonesty. The referendum campaign felt at points like a contest to see which side could bend the truth furthest but it will, in the final analysis, be the Leave campaign that will be viewed as one of the most dishonest political campaigns in this country’s democratic history. Its mendacity was of course easily surpassed by Donald Trump, a man who in the face of inconvenient facts doesn’t just deny their existence but creates his own new reality. It didn’t help that the Democrats nominated a candidate much of whose political career has been defined by sleights of hand and questionable dealings: lying simply became relative.

But it has been in Syria where dishonesty has taken its most direct human toll. The war that Bashar al-Assad has waged on the people of Syria has always been predicated on a lie, but it took the particular skills of the Kremlin’s most advanced peddlers of deceit to provide cover for the atrocities that befell the Syrian people — particularly those in Aleppo — this year. All it takes, Putin discovered this year, for the civilised world to turn a blind eye to war crimes is a little misinformation, fed through Russian propaganda TV channels and sympathetic western journalists. Muddy the surface water sufficiently and it is astonishing just how many people will take the opportunity to deny what is happening below.

As Jonathan Freedland says, the term “post-truth” is really unnecessary when we have a better word: lies.

What to do?

First, gain a sense of perspective. There is nothing new under the sun – industrial-scale lying included. From Cold War disinformation to McCarthyism, the democratic world has faced these challenges before.

But as individuals the actions we can take are limited. Paying money for reliable news coverage would be a good place to start — and you could do worse than a subscription to the Financial Times and Economist. If 2016 taught us anything it should be that the internet, and the “free” news that it brings, must not spell the end of rigorous journalism.

We can also ensure that we are not spreading the falsehoods that infect social media. Fake news is not a phenomenon confined to the authoritarian right. Propagandism and denial of reality is equally as present on the left, as anyone who has read a thread of Corbyn supporters can attest. Organisations like 38 Degrees thrive on the half-truth. Fact-check before you share. Or in the case of, for example, Jonathan Pie’s conspiracy-laden nonsense, just don’t share at all.

As we leave a year that marked the triumph of mendacity we head to one in which both the US and Russia will have as heads of state authoritarians with no truck for accuracy, with a potential (Russain-backed) victory for the far-right looming in France. There is little we can do about such events.

But we can take a stand against the dishonesty. We can support honest, accurate journalism. We can call out “fake news”, propaganda and its proponents. And we can retain the scepticism (but not cynicism) that is required of a commitment to rationality and truth.

* Nick Thornsby is a day editor at Lib Dem Voice.