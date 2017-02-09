The Trump story that takes the biscuit – until the next one that takes it…

I’m going to sound callous but I do believe that perhaps the only plus point of a Trump Presidency is its comedy value. Viewing figures for the US late night shows are booming.
I thought we had reached the pinnacle of Trump comedy with the story of how he appeared, in front of a cross-party gathering of Congressional leaders at the White House, to base his call for an investigation into voter fraud on a conversation with German golfer Bernard Langer.
But yesterday there came a story which really takes the biscuit. At 3am one morning, local time, President Trump phoned his national security adviser to ask whether a strong or weak dollar was best for the American economy.
This raises so many questions.
Why ask such a question at 3am?
Donald Trump has said:
I’m, like, a really smart person.
So why does this super-smart businessman not know the answer to a question that any teenage economics student could answer?
Yes, it’s a good conversation starter, but at 3am?
And why call your National Security Adviser, an expert in military intelligence, with this question, when your cabinet is chock-full of millionaire/billionaire businessmen?
Why not just Google it?
Did he just want to keep his National Security Adviser on his toes?
And how did we find out this story? Could it be that, as reported, White House insiders are so concerned about the Presidents behaviour that they leaking like sieves?
I’m looking forward to the next cycle of US late shows to see how they cover this!
So what’s the answer?
Indeed the UK should be thinking about that question. Sterling has been a toilet paper currency for too long.
“There is no off position on the genius switch” – David Letterman.
1. Is this story true.?
2 If it is true, what if he had other reasons for asking a dumb question.?
3. What if at 3am he phoned a dozen of his officials with different but equally dumb questions.?
4 What if after asking a dozen different dumb questions to a dozen bleary eyed officials at 3am, only one dumb question surfaced in the media.?
His business expertise, is I believe, in construction. So he would understand the technique of Drain dye Leak Detection. You choose one of several (inert) coloured dyes and pour it into a flow of water at source. Then you wait and watch to see where that coloured dye turns up down the line,… and hey presto,… you found the leak.
Maybe its the ones who think they’re smart, who need to re-calibrate their aptitude of thinking things through.?
I would point out that Trump is making decisions that are unwise (often dangerous) but to assume stupidity on the back of them is not a great idea. Stories like this are lapped up by his enemies but may not register with his supporters. GWB used the Hillbilly affectation to give him a certain appeal to part of the US voting demographic (how much was affectation and how much reality is open for debate but at least some was deliberate).
These things are fun to laugh at for a minute but it looks like too many people are starting to assume he is making mistakes but this may not be the case, that was the assumption during the primaries and the election, that didn’t really work out.
There is a serious business of opposing bad ideas and no one should fall in to the trap of just assuming the opponent is an idiot or that name calling is effective.
actually the timing was odd, but is it really that dumb a question. Really?
This is so apt. I’m expecting to get shock fatigue with Trump, but I just haven’t got there yet. Maybe one day
I think J Dunn & Psi have a point, its safer to think of Trump as Evil/Mad rather than stupid. There is a long tradition in The US of intelligent people pretending to be stupid, its didnt begin with Reagan.
On the Big Question, there is no “Right” answer, it all depends which Economic problems are more pressing at any one time, if you have High Unemployment, a Weak currency is best, if High Inflation, a Strong one.
Given Lib Dem Voice endless defence of Nick Clegg and his answer to the question – “will trebling tuition fees instead of abolishing them make my party more or less popular” .. it’s a bit rich to see them criticise Trump for asking stupid questions.
David: “So what’s the answer?”
The exchange rate of any currency can not be defined as ‘good’ or ‘bad’ for the economy. It is in fact an adjustment mechanism reflecting the balance of payments in a particular currency and the confidence of depositers have in it. In other words it is a price. The abandonment of this flexible mechanism by some of the weaker EU economies is the major reason why the euro has become so problematic.
Politicians (Harold Wilson and many others since) have fallaciously justified a fall in the value of the £ as being good for the economy because ‘…it makes our exports more competitive’. While this may be superficially true it is actually a symptom of failure.
I would think that Bernhard Langer probably understands this better than Donald J Trump 🙂
People ask if Trump question was dumb, the answer depends on what are your expectations of your Nation’s leader I suppose. After all, he supposedly is a wise businessman, makes financial deals in the billions and you would of thought the question would be a simple one for someone on top of his brief. Most leaders taking office, their first actions and meetings would be about the economy, wouldn’t they. The economy will define any presidency or premiership, just as May will find out, it’s the one perception that politicians go to great lengths to cultivate, thriving, healthy, in fine fettle and the currency is central but also one they can’t fully control. So, was he dumb to ask, yes, I think so if he actually asked the question in the first place.