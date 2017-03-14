The United Kingdom is my country and I will fight for it

Dear House of Commons,

This evening, I have heard that you voted in a majority to be a place where the unrepresented are being devalued and brushed aside like piece of dirt on your suit. You, the country of one of the first parliamentary democracies who gave a voice to the people you represent. You, who decided that the absolute monarchy and aristocracy were unfair and a voice should be given to everyone. You just tarnished the name of democracy and multiculturalism.

EU expatriates might be your friends, your neighbours, the ones who serve your coffee in the morning before your session, the ones who treat you when you are sick, the ones who teach your children to believe in the fairness of society. They are the ones who pay more taxes than they receive, the ones who fought next to you throughout history against the same values you are cherishing right now: division, populism, nationalism, xenophobia. Values that some of you might have now engraved profoundly in your party.

Despite the protestation of the British Nation about the politics of Mr Trump, you are following the same populist-right path that he is imposing to the US. And the vote of today is just one other proof of your acceptance of it.

This weekend at the Scottish Liberal Democrat Conference, Nick Clegg MP, Alistair Carmichael MP, Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, Willie Rennie MSP and many more have made the case that this will not be in the Liberal Democrats’ name. They assure me as well as the 85 000 fellows party member that they will fight by my side as an EU expatriate to give a voice to the voiceless and to continue to fight for the diversity and the multiculturalism in a fairer society.

I know you haven’t all voted against this amendment. I would like to thank the Members of Parliament who voted in favour of the House of Lords amendment, whatever parties they are coming from. Thank you for voting and saying No to the politics of fear and division and Yes to look forward through mutual collaboration, internationalism and a fairer democratic system.

Mrs May, Mrs Sturgeon, the United Kingdom is my country and I will fight for it. I won’t let you build walls between people, friends, colleagues and families. I won’t let you rest until my rights and the ones of my fellow EU expatriates are valued and you stop your politic of division.

Ladies and Gentlemen, Members of the Parliament, I might never be able to join you to express my feelings and the voice of those most concerned by your decision. However, be assured that it won’t be the last time you will hear from me as I will continue my fight beside the Liberal Democrats not only for the EU expatriates but also for a Liberal Society, fairer for everyone.

Yours faithfully

Aude Boubaker-Calder #RightToStay

* Aude Boubaker-Calder is the Membership Secretary for the Dunfermline Liberal Democrats and a candidate for the upcoming Fife Council Election.