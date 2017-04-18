Paul Walter

There are now twice as many Lib Dem members as at the 2015 general election – and more than 5000 people joined today!

By | Tue 18th April 2017 - 9:55 pm

A very warm welcome to the 5000 new members who have joined us since Theresa May announced she would ask parliament to call a general election this  morning! What a breathtaking number!

The party has now more than doubled in size since the May 2015 general election.

Tim Farron commented:

This election is a chance to change the direction of our country and thousands are joining our fight.

If you want to avoid a disastrous Hard Brexit. If you want to keep Britain in the Single Market. If you want a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is your chance.

Thousands of people up and down the country are joining the Liberal Democrats so that we can send a message to Theresa May and the Conservative Brexit Government that we do not want a hard Brexit.

In this General Election it is clear that only the Liberal Democrats can prevent a Conservative majority.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • P. J. 19th Apr '17 - 9:27am

    I wonder what those 5000 new members want from the Liberal Democrats.
    I am starting to worry that the Liberal Democrats don’t know what they want.
    The language of our leaders over the last 24 hours is looking like no mans land to me.
    Hopefully things will get clearer over the coming weeks.

