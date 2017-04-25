There, he’s said it. You can leave him alone now

So, we’re teetering on the edge of a massive Tory hard Brexit cliff. The UK is in danger of breaking up because of the Tory preoccupation with finding the bumpiest, riskiest way out of the European Union. Donald Trump has his finger on the nuclear button and North Korea is deliberately winding him up.
Yet our media gets all obsessed about whether a man with a good track record on LGBT rights thinks gay sex is a sin. Today, Tim put the matter finally beyond doubt in an interview with the BBC.
He said:
“I don’t believe that gay sex is a sin,” he said.
“I take the view though that as a political leader, my job is not to pontificate on theological matters.”
Mr Farron said that with a general election campaign under way, it was important to be talking about “big issues” like health and social care and Brexit.
“I am quite careful about how I talk about my faith. I do not bang on about it, I do not make a secret out of it,” he said.
“On reflection, it makes sense to actually answer this direct question since it’s become an issue.”
He also said the Lib Dems had “undoubtedly the best record” on gay rights out of all political parties.
Personally, I’d rather politicians kept their traps shut about what was sinful and what is not. So, clearly, does Tim, yet this whole thing was clearly not going to go away until he made a definitive statement. I feel more than a little bit livid that someone with a fantastic record on LGBT equality has been pushed like this. Nobody has asked Theresa May the same question, nor any of the other Christian MPs with much worse voting records.
Writing sensible stuff about Lib Dems in right wing publications once is quite incredible, twice in two days seems almost reckless, but journalist Stephen Daisley has done exactly that. There was yesterday’s Scottish Daily Mail article saying that the Lib Dems must be taken seriously and now he’s written about what he calls the cruel hounding of Tim Farron for the Spectator.
Journalists feel no misgivings about doing just that to Tim Farron because they suspect him of holding a view they deem bigoted and because although he is a Lib Dem he is not a member of a favoured minority. Their transgression is not political correctness but hypocrisy and the impotent obsessions of identity politics. If we are to bring a theological critique to the campaign trail, a man who seldom talks publicly about his faith seems an odd target when the Prime Minister speaks so openly about hers. How does Tory policy on refugees square with Isaiah 1:17? Or their welfare reforms with Proverbs 22:16 and 22:22?
Except that would look priggish and doesn’t have social media ‘shareability’. Forgive them, Tim Farron, they know exactly what they do.
This was some of the reaction on Twitter:
You do have to feel sorry for the Labour trolls who kept this particular flame burning so brightly for the best part of a week. Now they are going to have to start justifying their own party’s policies, if they can work out what they are.
Anyway, on this and so many issues, #ImwithTim, which is a hashtag I think we will have cause to use a lot over the next few weeks. It’s been horrible to see him treated in this way and it’s highly likely that we’re going to have to get used to it. He’s going to get it even worse from the right, given that he’s one of those that the Daily Fail would call a saboteur.
Very unpleasant interviewer looking for angle after angle and not listening to the answers..
Well done, Tim, to sort the nonsense. Time to move on.
The sin, it would appear, is hard Brexit. Like being gay, there is no choice on that – because the EU insists on freedom of movement.
I suppose that a Lib Dem second EU referendum would give us the chance to repent!
I hope that this issue can be put to bed once and for all, no matter who you get into bed with 😉
As a gay man, it irritates me when fellow LGBT folk accuse others with unfounded accusations and insults, which is not only an embarrassment, but does nothing to further the cause.
As a person who see’s himself on the left and who identifies mostly with Labour but also elements of Liberal Democrat, it infuriates me when like minded people are incapable of challenging a persons political persuasions or constructing intellectual debate and and instead resort to gutter politics of character assassination.
Lets hope that people move on and we can start to discuss the real things that matter in this election
As a Christian I find it somewhat disturbing that people seem out to get Tim. He is clearly balancing his faith with his own views on issues like aborition and homosexuality. MPs need room to breath on such issues and should be taken at face value. It’s also more important to consider what party policy is…..
I don’t think this is a matter of LGBT people having an agenda, I think it is a matter of the nastier element of the left, in fear of seeing Labour replaced as the main party of opposition, fighting dirty. As it happens, if Tim did think gay sex was a sin then his record in voting on LGBT rights would be all the more creditable as a liberal.
But he is right to make his position unequivocal and it would be wiser to have done so sooner. He is still relatively inexperienced as a leader and will make mistakes. The key is to deal with them, as he has done, and learn from the experience.
I’ve always defended Tim as the best person for the specific job in hand, without necessarily thinking that he is ideal. But the more I see of him the more I like him; I think he could turn into a fine politician.
I think Tim has handled this all rather well. Hopefully he will have endeared himself to those who don’t like to see people bullied for their religious identity.