There, he’s said it. You can leave him alone now

So, we’re teetering on the edge of a massive Tory hard Brexit cliff. The UK is in danger of breaking up because of the Tory preoccupation with finding the bumpiest, riskiest way out of the European Union. Donald Trump has his finger on the nuclear button and North Korea is deliberately winding him up.

Yet our media gets all obsessed about whether a man with a good track record on LGBT rights thinks gay sex is a sin. Today, Tim put the matter finally beyond doubt in an interview with the BBC.

He said:

“I don’t believe that gay sex is a sin,” he said. “I take the view though that as a political leader, my job is not to pontificate on theological matters.” Mr Farron said that with a general election campaign under way, it was important to be talking about “big issues” like health and social care and Brexit. “I am quite careful about how I talk about my faith. I do not bang on about it, I do not make a secret out of it,” he said. “On reflection, it makes sense to actually answer this direct question since it’s become an issue.” He also said the Lib Dems had “undoubtedly the best record” on gay rights out of all political parties.

Personally, I’d rather politicians kept their traps shut about what was sinful and what is not. So, clearly, does Tim, yet this whole thing was clearly not going to go away until he made a definitive statement. I feel more than a little bit livid that someone with a fantastic record on LGBT equality has been pushed like this. Nobody has asked Theresa May the same question, nor any of the other Christian MPs with much worse voting records.

Writing sensible stuff about Lib Dems in right wing publications once is quite incredible, twice in two days seems almost reckless, but journalist Stephen Daisley has done exactly that. There was yesterday’s Scottish Daily Mail article saying that the Lib Dems must be taken seriously and now he’s written about what he calls the cruel hounding of Tim Farron for the Spectator.

Journalists feel no misgivings about doing just that to Tim Farron because they suspect him of holding a view they deem bigoted and because although he is a Lib Dem he is not a member of a favoured minority. Their transgression is not political correctness but hypocrisy and the impotent obsessions of identity politics. If we are to bring a theological critique to the campaign trail, a man who seldom talks publicly about his faith seems an odd target when the Prime Minister speaks so openly about hers. How does Tory policy on refugees square with Isaiah 1:17? Or their welfare reforms with Proverbs 22:16 and 22:22? Except that would look priggish and doesn’t have social media ‘shareability’. Forgive them, Tim Farron, they know exactly what they do.

This was some of the reaction on Twitter:

@caronmlindsay @AylesburyLibDem @timfarron Labor at its nastiest. No better than how Zac Goldsmith treated Sadiq Khan. — Tom Hunter-Watts (@TomHunterWatts) April 25, 2017

@leoniedelt @caronmlindsay @timfarron Telling though how so many who sought to condem him feel no need to correct the record. — Harry Reid (@harryreid1985) April 25, 2017

Any word from Theresa May on her attitude to gay sex? Asking for a friend. #GE2017 https://t.co/Z82SHXuTZ2 — Wit and wisdom (@witnwis) April 25, 2017

You do have to feel sorry for the Labour trolls who kept this particular flame burning so brightly for the best part of a week. Now they are going to have to start justifying their own party’s policies, if they can work out what they are.

Anyway, on this and so many issues, #ImwithTim, which is a hashtag I think we will have cause to use a lot over the next few weeks. It’s been horrible to see him treated in this way and it’s highly likely that we’re going to have to get used to it. He’s going to get it even worse from the right, given that he’s one of those that the Daily Fail would call a saboteur.

