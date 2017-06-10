“There is a window of opportunity to influence the PM’s Brexit strategy”.

This extraordinary election result has given us plenty to discuss, but one urgent topic concerns the implications for Brexit, the biggest issue of the day.

The next few days are going to be critical. Negotiations with the EU are due to start in little more than a week, and the Prime Minister is likely to be re-evaluating her negotiating strategy as you read this.

It is easy to say why she should re-evaluate: she went into the election saying that she wanted a mandate to implement her approach to Brexit, and the public hasn’t given it to her.

In reality though, her next move is likely to be dictated less by this and more by the practical constraints on her, which are great.

Clearly she now needs DUP support to maintain a majority in Parliament. The DUP are anxious to avoid a hard border with Ireland, which would be easier if we remained in the customs union. But the DUP’s demands will probably fall short of requiring that we remain in the single market.

In any event, though, the Prime Minister almost certainly cannot offer the DUP continued membership of the single market even if she wanted to, as there are at least 60 right-wing Tory MPs for whom securing a hard Brexit provides their reason for taking breath. If she loses them she loses her majority – and won’t be able to get her final Brexit deal approved by Parliament without support from other parties.

Which brings us to the Lib Dems. There is an opportunity, should they be willing to do it, for Labour, the SNP and the Lib Dems to get together and say to Theresa May: “we will support you in Brexit negotiations and approve any final deal – so long as it is based on the UK remaining in the single market, but otherwise we won’t”.

That would allow Theresa May to be confident of getting a final ‘soft’ Brexit deal approved by Parliament even without the support of Tory right-wingers. It would dramatically reduce the economic risk of Brexit, calm the markets and make the negotiations quicker and smoother. And it would almost certainly be more in line with what most voters want.

A Brexit deal that leaves the UK inside the common market is consistent with the Labour party manifesto, and is probably as much as Nicola Sturgeon can realistically hope to achieve now that Scottish voters have killed the prospect of IndyRef2.

It would fall short, though, of the Lib Dem manifesto commitment to hold a second referendum, and would require Lib Dems to accept that Brexit will happen, albeit on ‘soft’ terms.

Personally I think this is worth doing, even though I would much prefer not to leave the EU at all. There seems little public appetite for a second referendum and it is far from clear that Remain would win second time around, especially given that most of the economic pain would still to be felt.

Of course, it might not be possible to secure Labour or SNP agreement to such an arrangement. But in my view we should try.

For me it is a case of a bird in the hand being worth two in the bush. And securing this bird is vital for our country’s future economic prosperity.

* Julian Gregory was the Liberal Democrat candidate for Islington North at the 2015 General Election