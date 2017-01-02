Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but there is nothing about 2016 that wasn’t inevitable. Nothing that hadn’t been brewing for years.

Whether you’re looking at Brexit, Trump or ‘untimely’ celebrity deaths. 2016 is the year things caught up with us – it became a melting pot for events we had arguably been dodging

It may not be a fashionable opinion but as “Changes” by Bowie came on to my iPhone this morning and I remembered that night at New Slang in Kingston in January with friends where we belted out his lyrics thinking how tragic his early death was I began to think. 2016 was an annus horribilis for sure. But was it one that could have been avoided?

Like many, I was continually plagued by shock and disbelief as the year unravelled. However it was only with less than 24 hours to go that I realised this has been partly due to my circumstance and, frankly, living in leafy South West London.

Over Christmas, as we, like many, lamented the deaths of George Michael and Carrie Fisher, mum piped up – this isn’t a curse of 2016. These people took a lot of drugs. Drank a lot of alcohol. They did what we are told not to every day. This fed their artistic brilliance. But it also meant they were susceptible to human weakness. Of course their deaths were sad and tragic but could this be used as an education piece for young people? These lifestyles the media glamourises and encourages had real consequences. One lasting legacy of this year would be to make people think about these actions and how we all live.

Equally as the year closed in professional circles many people started to talk about President-elect Trump. One person I spoke with posed the question – was Trump Obama’s legacy? Was it the pace of change too fast and coupled with the disappointment that he couldn’t deliver all the change he pledged? Was it the Democrats’ inability to find another leader as they had spent so much time trying to secure a positive legacy for the man who was once the poster boy of hope? Or did he simply deliver the wrong form of change? None of this can be answered right away, but all of these things add up to one – an inevitable victory for the right.

And then we have Brexit. Let’s be honest about it, the reason people had always been so hesitant to call a referendum was one reason and one alone – it was clear that a referendum would mean we would be out.

Years of demonising the EU, of consecutive governments blaming the institution when it couldn’t deliver on pledges, had led to a nation that was intrinsically eurosceptic. Even the biggest of europhiles know how far from perfect the institution is. Equally, years of not allowing a proper and open debate about immigration took its toll.

There was a dangerous combination of those who truly disliked the EU, those who wanted to further their career, and people feeling like this was a way to get their voice heard – whether it was that the EU needed reforming, that they were left behind and wanted to shock the establishment or that they just didn’t want immigrants in the country. It came to symbolise the only way to get the sort of change people felt they had been deprived of by the liberal elite.

Instead of hanging our heads it should be a wake up call – we should be putting more time into awareness of the side effects of these lifestyles the media has glorified for so many years. Policy makers should be leaving Westminster. Going out to Clacton, Sunderland, Havant, Cornwall, not to pay lip service and take a photo but to spend time understanding, not berating, those who voted for change.

Perhaps by doing this, in 70 years we can prevent a rerun of 2016 – but history teaches us that people don’t learn and that this won’t just be one year that will shock the establishment – we won’t wake up tomorrow and things will be better. If anything as so many times before, they probably need to get worse first.