There’s going to be a row at Federal Conference after all…

One of the things that has been noticeably absent from this year’s Conference agenda is much in the way of potential for a scrap. There are a few contentious points in some of the motions but nothing that is really going to generate much in the way of heat.

All that may be about to change.

Last month, I reported that Federal Conference would be given the chance to debate the revocation of Article 50.

This, I felt, was a very sensible move as, let’s face it, taking a clear position on the biggest issue of the day is always preferable to sticking your finger up getting a vague feel for what the party is feeling. We suffered at the election because of our equivocal position and we need something more robust.

Originally, only a consultation session on the direction of our Brexit strategy was planned. I was glad when I saw that the Federal Conference Committee had relented and decided to offer Conference the chance to debate a motion that would call for the revocation of Article 50, legitimised by an election. Since then, the leadership has put in an amendment which ramps up the Exit from Brexit language and offers a referendum on the deal.

The movers of the motion, I understand, thought that Federal Conference Committee would remain neutral on this. However, the Committee decided at its most recent meeting to oppose it. This has been seen as a bit of a breach of trust by the movers of the motion. They actually had enough signatures to call a special conference on the issue, tacked on to this one. They were persuaded not to submit their request on the basis that they would have the chance to get their motion debated. This was a very sensible thing to do as the procedural Conference within a Conference thing would have been an optical nightmare for people to understand and would not have given a good impression of us at all.

Now, my very strong advice to the movers of the motion is to forget about picking a fight with FCC. Nothing has changed. That vote is still taking place tomorrow morning. What they need to do tonight is work the bars and make sure that enough people turn out to vote for the suspension of standing orders to get their motion on the agenda. If they start to talk about fighting with FCC, people’s eyes will glaze over. If they talk about the very clear merits of their proposal, then they can enthuse and engage people into getting out of bed and into the hall for 9:05 tomorrow morning.

Oh yes, I didn’t mention. It’s first thing on the agenda, so you need to be up with the lark,

So, see you very early tomorrow.

