Theresa May doesn’t want to do debates because of Tim Farron – Paul Staines

Every so often, the right wing talk shows come up with something a liberal wants to hear.
“Sharp, witty, self-deprecating, a pleasure to interview, a polished media performer.” Who said this about our Tim?
None other than Julia Hartley-Brewer on Talk Radio, chatting to Guido Fawkes’ owner Paul Staines about the lack of leaders’ debates in the forthcoming General Election. She even started to say that he was likeable but then apparently thought better of it.
Staines said that it wasn’t Corbyn May was bothered about, it was Tim Farron. Hartley-Brewer then came out with the compliments above.
She also said that the Lib Dems, even though she disagreed with us, have a very consistent message on wanting to stay in the EU.
You can listen to the whole exchange here.
Tim asked Theresa May exactly what she was scared of at PMQs on Wednesday:
This election can change the direction of our country, from the consequences of a potential hard Brexit outside the single market to the future of our NHS and social care, our schools and our environment. The British public deserve to hear the party leaders set out their plans and debate them publicly, but the Prime Minister has refused to take part in televised leaders debates. Back in 1992, when she and I were both candidates, we debated publicly, forcefully and amicably. Indeed, she called out the then incumbent for not showing up for some of those debates. Why will she not debate those issues publicly now? What is she scared of?
In response, May tried her “You and that nasty Corbyn and that nasty Sturgeon are going to gang up on us all” line which is ridiculous under any circumstance, but even more so when you consider how far ahead the Tories are in the polls. It certainly doesn’t have the potency it had in 2015.
What is the view of Brexit LibDems to the direction Tim Farron is taking the party.
Why would anyone want to indulge in a democratic debate, with someone who doesn’t believe in democracy , who wants to have another referendum, because he didn’t like the result of the first one ?
Robert: you cannot have been reading LDV over the last few weeks.But belonging to a pro euro party,Tim is taking us along a path which is in line with that view. But whether you voted leave or Remain, surely we must all agree that that we,the voters, should know what the outcome of the negotiations are and how that will affect us,our children etc etc
and have a chance to reflect that view in another referendum.This general election is being held in a fog,which the Tories prefer,Tim is trying to find a way through that fog and to ensure the Tories are truthful over that central issue. Surely you cannot have a problem with that?
She’s not very clever. Debating requires thinking on one’s feet, and she’s used the same jokes about corbyn in PMQs every week, just about. So it would show up her weaknesses.
I must admit that I don’t understand Tim Farron’s reasoning on the EU. He votes to have the referendum along with all other Lib Dem MPs with the exception of Nick Clegg who didn’t vote at all.
Then he campaigns for the Remain side, which is of course fair enough,making all the usual arguments about how important EU membership is. It gives us access to the single market etc. Creates 3 million jobs or whatever.
But then when the result doesn’t go his way he argues that although we voted to leave the EU we didn’t vote to leave the single market. Therefore he isn’t going to support Art50! Why didn’t he vote against the referendum in the first place?
I doubt if most other voters would understand this any better than I do. I’d doubt that either Theresa May or Jeremy Corybyn would have any difficulty highlighting the inconsistencies in Tim’s approach.
@Peter Martin
Since when, having lost a vote, should the minority knuckle under and shut up? That sounds like a rather Putin-Erdogan view of democracy.