Theresa May doesn’t want to do debates because of Tim Farron – Paul Staines

Every so often, the right wing talk shows come up with something a liberal wants to hear.

“Sharp, witty, self-deprecating, a pleasure to interview, a polished media performer.” Who said this about our Tim?

None other than Julia Hartley-Brewer on Talk Radio, chatting to Guido Fawkes’ owner Paul Staines about the lack of leaders’ debates in the forthcoming General Election. She even started to say that he was likeable but then apparently thought better of it.

Staines said that it wasn’t Corbyn May was bothered about, it was Tim Farron. Hartley-Brewer then came out with the compliments above.

She also said that the Lib Dems, even though she disagreed with us, have a very consistent message on wanting to stay in the EU.

You can listen to the whole exchange here.

Tim asked Theresa May exactly what she was scared of at PMQs on Wednesday:

This election can change the direction of our country, from the consequences of a potential hard Brexit outside the single market to the future of our NHS and social care, our schools and our environment. The British public deserve to hear the party leaders set out their plans and debate them publicly, but the Prime Minister has refused to take part in televised leaders debates. Back in 1992, when she and I were both candidates, we debated publicly, forcefully and amicably. Indeed, she called out the then incumbent for not showing up for some of those debates. Why will she not debate those issues publicly now? What is she scared of?

In response, May tried her “You and that nasty Corbyn and that nasty Sturgeon are going to gang up on us all” line which is ridiculous under any circumstance, but even more so when you consider how far ahead the Tories are in the polls. It certainly doesn’t have the potency it had in 2015.

* Newshound: bringing you the best Lib Dem commentary published in print or online.