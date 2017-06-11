Thinking about the next elections…

I know, I know. We still haven’t caught up on sleep from the last campaign and our families have forgotten who we are. We just want a break, right?
Yes, of course we do. But we also need to start thinking about the next steps. If you want to be involved in Lib Dem campaigning, joining ALDC (the Association of Lib Dem Councillors and Campaigners) is pretty much essential. They will give you access to all the resources you need and will help you develop the skills necessary for fighting a winning campaign.
They have two of their intense but incredibly useful training weekends coming up:
At Kickstart you’ll get great training, advice and bespoke mentoring for your team to help you build and improve your campaign plans and knowledge, looking ahead to your next electoral success. We have something to offer everyone whatever your role in the campaign, and regardless of your experience. Kickstart is the bootcamp you need to win.
More than anything, the weekend provides an opportunity to meet and network with like-minded Lib Dems who want to campaign hard to get the best deal for their community.
So, what do you get?
- 30+ hours of training with courses suitable for both new and experienced campaigners
- Time to work as a team with an experienced mentor who can look at your plans and advise you from an independent perspective about how to make them even better
- Guest speaker along with a three course dinner on the Saturday night
- Drop-in sessions on more specialist campaign techniques and skills
- In-depth strategy and review sessions on what worked for people in the 2016 elections
- Two-nights full board accommodation – including meals and refreshments – in a dedicated training centre with bar and leisure facilities
Find out all you need to know about how to book your place here.
As a member of the poor Lib Dem infantry not sure I need “bespoke mentoring”. Just now would happily settle for a nice cuppa and a break from all the briefings to the weekend papers (from “senior party sources”) that Tim should make way for a “big beast”.
No return to Orange Book. I don’t know whether Jo Swinson is an Orange Booker or not, but if she isn’t, I hope that she will succeed Farron, whose charisma is abysmal.
Replace tuition fees with a graduate tax similar to the way NHS is funded in Libdem 2017 manifesto. You must “do a Justin Trudeau” by telling voters what they want to hear, not just what we want.
Another potential Trudeau-style policy of telling voters what they want to hear would be a promise to end all Syria airstrikes.
We must develop different economic policy sets for different post-Brexit scenarios, from the best one to the worst one. But any scenario would require some form of import substitution and local supply chain development policies to mitigate the impact of import-driven inflation on businesses’ production costs. Export-oriented policies are essential to take advantage of weaker pound, as well as because of the fact that most voters believe in mercantilist argument of “export is good, import is bad” (no joke, most of them believe like that and we must take advantage of this ignorance). Unlike the tuition fee fiasco in the last coalition, these kind of policies are ACHIEVABLE. Remember, in some cases we must tell voters what they want.