Thinking about the next elections…

I know, I know. We still haven’t caught up on sleep from the last campaign and our families have forgotten who we are. We just want a break, right?

Yes, of course we do. But we also need to start thinking about the next steps. If you want to be involved in Lib Dem campaigning, joining ALDC (the Association of Lib Dem Councillors and Campaigners) is pretty much essential. They will give you access to all the resources you need and will help you develop the skills necessary for fighting a winning campaign.

They have two of their intense but incredibly useful training weekends coming up:

At Kickstart you’ll get great training, advice and bespoke mentoring for your team to help you build and improve your campaign plans and knowledge, looking ahead to your next electoral success. We have something to offer everyone whatever your role in the campaign, and regardless of your experience. Kickstart is the bootcamp you need to win. More than anything, the weekend provides an opportunity to meet and network with like-minded Lib Dems who want to campaign hard to get the best deal for their community.

So, what do you get?

30+ hours of training with courses suitable for both new and experienced campaigners

Time to work as a team with an experienced mentor who can look at your plans and advise you from an independent perspective about how to make them even better

Guest speaker along with a three course dinner on the Saturday night

Drop-in sessions on more specialist campaign techniques and skills

In-depth strategy and review sessions on what worked for people in the 2016 elections

Two-nights full board accommodation – including meals and refreshments – in a dedicated training centre with bar and leisure facilities

Find out all you need to know about how to book your place here.