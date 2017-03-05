This is our time now: a time for assertiveness and for anger

This country deserves better than to be ruled as it is by an Alice–in-Wonderland government, feebly countered by a Humpty-Dumpty official opposition.

I am angry that, as a result, in my neighbouring Copeland constituency our Liberal Democrat candidate Rebecca Hanson was sidelined by the clash of these tottering Titans. Of course she did well to double our share of the vote and beat the hollow UKIP, but not nearly as well as such an excellent standard-bearer deserved.

Instead the representative of this uncaring, and ultimately incompetent government of ours went to Westminster.

The Liberal Democrat campaign in Copeland was focused. ‘Who is fighting hard Brexit?’ demanded one leaflet, which explained how the Liberal Democrats are the only party fighting to protect jobs, jeopardised by the Conservative plan to leave the Single Market. Rebecca’s support for the further investment in the local nuclear industry was there, with back-up details.

Equal prominence in the strategy was given to Rebecca’s NHS campaign to protect the local maternity unit, and her championing of local schools. But neither her expertise, experience and informed commitment, nor her star quality among the candidates, could outweigh the national struggle. Our party task now is surely to tackle this government head-on, to show the contradictions and inadequacies of its rule.

In this week our Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson was recorded as saying that the outcome of Brexit would be ‘fantastic’. He was right. The outcome aimed at by the government is a fantasy. May’s spokesman quoted in Wednesday’s Guardian stated that the overriding message of the Cabinet meeting the day before was ‘that we are ambitious about the nature of the free trade agreement we can agree with the European Union. We’re ambitious about the trade deals we’ll be able to strike with other countries once we have left the European Union.’

Yes, we can all be ambitious about eating our cake today and having it still to eat tomorrow. to parody a previous Johnson witticism, but in the situation of Brexit neither hope nor expectation is realistic. In the same Cabinet meeting, Brexit Secretary David Davis is said to have set out the scale and complexity of the work of the negotiations to come with the EU, and pointed out how, in the ‘unlikely scenario’ of leaving without a trade deal, the country would revert to World Trade Organisation rules.

We Liberal Democrats see that possibility as being all too likely. This government’s kaleidoscopic vision allows it simultaneously to value but to quit the EU internal market, to claim still to be the party of industry and of banking while manufacturers and bankers contemplate flight to the Continent, and to represent ordinary people’s needs while letting their standard of living and essential health, care, education and policing services decline catastrophically.

Meanwhile, the sclerotic Labour opposition allows Article 50 be invoked with no provision for a reversal vote being permitted in Parliament, let alone a final chance for the people to have a say as we demand. The irony is that both major parties compound with populism, of the Left or of the Right, incorporating incompatible aims which sooner or later can corrupt them. The May government has shown no alacrity to defend the judges, under attack for doing their constitutional duty, still less for defending parliamentary sovereignty. Its damning tendency has been to align the executive with the outcry of the right-wing media. The Liberal Democrats allow no such cancerous infiltration of populist opinion.

But the witless calls for ‘the will of the people’ (that is, the 52% of Referendum voters) to be carried out will cease, when the reality of ‘Hard Brexit’ begins to be apparent. Our voice of reason must be heard. We must have the confidence of our convictions and accept the leadership role that the country needs from us, to denounce the policies and practices of this feeble yet dangerous government. The time is now, and we must shout about it.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.