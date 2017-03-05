This is our time now: a time for assertiveness and for anger

This country deserves better than to be ruled as it is by an Alice–in-Wonderland government, feebly countered by a Humpty-Dumpty official opposition.
I am angry that, as a result, in my neighbouring Copeland constituency our Liberal Democrat candidate Rebecca Hanson was sidelined by the clash of these tottering Titans. Of course she did well to double our share of the vote and beat the hollow UKIP, but not nearly as well as such an excellent standard-bearer deserved.
Instead the representative of this uncaring, and ultimately incompetent government of ours went to Westminster.
The Liberal Democrat campaign in Copeland was focused. ‘Who is fighting hard Brexit?’ demanded one leaflet, which explained how the Liberal Democrats are the only party fighting to protect jobs, jeopardised by the Conservative plan to leave the Single Market. Rebecca’s support for the further investment in the local nuclear industry was there, with back-up details.
Equal prominence in the strategy was given to Rebecca’s NHS campaign to protect the local maternity unit, and her championing of local schools. But neither her expertise, experience and informed commitment, nor her star quality among the candidates, could outweigh the national struggle. Our party task now is surely to tackle this government head-on, to show the contradictions and inadequacies of its rule.
In this week our Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson was recorded as saying that the outcome of Brexit would be ‘fantastic’. He was right. The outcome aimed at by the government is a fantasy. May’s spokesman quoted in Wednesday’s Guardian stated that the overriding message of the Cabinet meeting the day before was ‘that we are ambitious about the nature of the free trade agreement we can agree with the European Union. We’re ambitious about the trade deals we’ll be able to strike with other countries once we have left the European Union.’
Yes, we can all be ambitious about eating our cake today and having it still to eat tomorrow. to parody a previous Johnson witticism, but in the situation of Brexit neither hope nor expectation is realistic. In the same Cabinet meeting, Brexit Secretary David Davis is said to have set out the scale and complexity of the work of the negotiations to come with the EU, and pointed out how, in the ‘unlikely scenario’ of leaving without a trade deal, the country would revert to World Trade Organisation rules.
We Liberal Democrats see that possibility as being all too likely. This government’s kaleidoscopic vision allows it simultaneously to value but to quit the EU internal market, to claim still to be the party of industry and of banking while manufacturers and bankers contemplate flight to the Continent, and to represent ordinary people’s needs while letting their standard of living and essential health, care, education and policing services decline catastrophically.
Meanwhile, the sclerotic Labour opposition allows Article 50 be invoked with no provision for a reversal vote being permitted in Parliament, let alone a final chance for the people to have a say as we demand. The irony is that both major parties compound with populism, of the Left or of the Right, incorporating incompatible aims which sooner or later can corrupt them. The May government has shown no alacrity to defend the judges, under attack for doing their constitutional duty, still less for defending parliamentary sovereignty. Its damning tendency has been to align the executive with the outcry of the right-wing media. The Liberal Democrats allow no such cancerous infiltration of populist opinion.
But the witless calls for ‘the will of the people’ (that is, the 52% of Referendum voters) to be carried out will cease, when the reality of ‘Hard Brexit’ begins to be apparent. Our voice of reason must be heard. We must have the confidence of our convictions and accept the leadership role that the country needs from us, to denounce the policies and practices of this feeble yet dangerous government. The time is now, and we must shout about it.
* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.
Although I personally believe that the Article 50 Bill should be passed unamended and I don’t think that leaving the EU will be an unmitigated disaster I was pretty much in agreement with the thrust of your article until the final paragraph. I’m sure it’s bad phrasing but appearing to call 52% of the electorate “witless” is wrong and bad politics. One other thing, being angry gets you nowhere the right term for me would be passionate.
Hi Katharine
I also agree with the main thrust of your article, but share Andrew’s concern that a couple of articles this week still appear to be still ‘blaming’ the 52%.
I believe now is the time to start winning hearts and minds, and that includes a third of the Lib Dem’s.
Finding other uniting policy areas to run alongside the brexit fight would help unite the party (and the country) around less controversial common ground.
At the same time the article Martin Roche wrote earlier in the week, suggested a simple and consistent communication strategy, attacking May at every opportunity for her “That’s the sort of Britain that works for everyone.” line.
You commented it was an excellent idea.
http://www.libdemvoice.org/lets-turn-the-forensic-spotlight-on-theresa-mays-britain-that-works-for-everyone-53482.html#comment-432989
The comments section of this article contained various “uniting” areas including education, housing and health.
People are now starting to show signs of getting into the driving seat, which I think needs to happen for us to be proactive and above all present the party as a force for uniting a divided country, whilst at the same time as pointing out the potential dangers of Brexit from both an economic, social and community perspective.
I am becoming more convinced by the day, that the only hope for remaining in the single market or even the EU is by changing public opinion. That is not going to happen by attacking half the population and getting angry. It can only i think be done I think by a drip drip drip approach revealing the inconsistencies in the ” May” strategy
I think many of us are angry towards those who told lies in order to confirm prejudices on Brexit, but i think it is important to separate the voices that told these lies from the people that believed them. Personally I feel that “changing peoples minds” is important but is going to be tough in the face of the right-wing press who will continue to blame the effects of Brexit on the EU instead of on the decision to leave it, but this is a battle we need to have.
Anger can lead to the loss of reason and the promotion of dogma. There are enough angry voices out there, there is even a left wing blogger who uses that as his title. What we need to do is channel our anger, or passion if you will into fighting our corner and expanding it, but we should avoid the temptation to attack other people who chose to vote leave because they believed what Brexit politicians printed on the side of a bus, and criticise those, who in some cases were political opportunists instead.
Those who think that the Labour Party’s policy might change should note that, despite the opinion polls displayed on ITV’s Peston-on-Sunday Ed Balls does not intend to stand for parliament in a by-election. Like David Miliband he has not ruled out the possibility entirely, so maybe he thinks that a general election provides his best opportunity. The seat he held up to 2015 is now held by a Tory and boundary changes may also provide opportunities.
The current UKIP leader was also vague on BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show.
The leave vote is not a solid block, it is more like an onion. If Brexit goes badly ( and there are few signs it won’) the layers will come away. Some layers will swear blind it wasn’t them who voted leave, some layers will drift back into apathy, some layers will blame the chief Brexiteers for not doing it right and some layers will stay faithful to the end. I suspect the faithfully will be lucky to be fifty percent of the orginal.
In what way is it ‘witless’ rather than democratic to respect a clear democratic decision?
Towards the end of the Presidential campaign Donald Trump said he would accept the result as long as he won. That sort of approach is appallingly undemocratic. By contrast Hilary Clinton and the Democrats accepted that they lost the Electoral College vote and that their fight is to campaign for future elections not to reject the last one. They don’t doubt for a moment how disastrous they think Trump’s Presidency will be -but he won the election.
I campaigned and voted for Remain and I think that leaving the EU will have many negative consequences, although it will not in fact be ‘the end of the world as we know it’. However I also think that the clear majority for Leave, in a very simple and straightforward choice between Leave or Remain, was a democratic outcome that should be respected unless we want to declare open season on democracy. Yes we should campaign to highlight everything we disagree with. Yes we should campaign for a vote on the outcome of the negotiations. Yes we ‘could’ campaign to rejoin the EU just as Leavers spent 42 years campaigning for a rerun of the 1975 Referendum. But it is democratic, not witless, to accept the clear democratic vote last June.