This time we should be firmly pro-Independence

At the last conference Alex Cole-Hamilton explained his opposition to Scottish independence by noting that he was a UK citizen, an EU citizen and wanted to remain both.
It is a fine sentiment.
The time, though, is fast arising when he and others may have to decide which is more important. When no amount of campaigning against the decision will prevent the outcome, when the Tory backbenchers melt and when the Labour leadership get behind the Brexiteers, then then people of Scotland are faced with a choice. It is a stark choice, it is a difficult choice and it is a choice, no doubt, that people do not want to make. But it is a choice they will be forced to: “UK or EU”, “both” will not be on the ballot paper.
So which to choose?
On the one hand we have the undeniably messy, flawed and incomplete European Project. Messy, flawed and incomplete though it is, that European Project has been a spectacular success. Begun in the ashes of Europe after only the latest of frequent catastrophic wars, in seventy years no member state, once admitted to the fold, has engaged in armed conflict with any other member state. We have taken newly liberated fascist dictatorships and kept them as stable, peaceful, liberal democracies. Newly liberated communist dictatorships have had their economies and societies transformed by EU membership. We have forged the largest market in the world, developed the means to improve our environment, advanced science and cooperated in fighting crime. We have developed a block that can take action against multi-nationals, stand up to the US, China and Russia and can forge trade deals from a position as an equal, not as a supplicant.
Against this any Brexit must be seen as regressive. Any Brexit moves back to a narrow parochialism that will diminish and impoverish us all.
The Brexit we see, though, is beyond awful. Not content with parochialism, we see contempt for decent values. We see contempt for the rule of law, contempt for human rights and contempt for parliament. The government holds the status of citizens of other EU states in contempt; seeking to use the lives of our friends, our neighbours, our colleagues and even our own families as tools in their negotiations. The Brexiteers hold us, anyone who disagrees, in contempt. The Brexiteers even hold those who voted their way in contempt, people to be manipulated with an outlandish picture of a post-EU idyll that evaporates as soon as the manipulation has fulfilled its purpose.
With the UK set to leave the EU any campaign to keep Scotland within the UK is a campaign to drag Scotland out of the EU with the rest of us. If we are a party of Unionism we are a party of Remain in pro-leave England and a party of Leave in pro-remain Scotland. This is not a principled stand. It is either a contrarian position, or precisely the type of “have your cake and eat it” fantasy we scorn the Brexiteers for.
We should take the principled position. If Scotland must leave the UK to stay in the EU then Scotland must leave the UK.
* Tony Lloyd is a member in Lewisham Liberal Democrats, an accountant and so pro European that he insisted on the European national anthem at his wedding.
Very lovely. Except what is to be on offer is not UK or EU but UK or isolated.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/03/15/fresh-blow-nicola-sturgeon-57-per-cent-scottish-voters-back/
I’m voting for whichever option allows the most freedom of movement for my Scottish friends currently living in Europe, and for my European friends currently living in Scotland.
Whether that’s the EU, the EEA, or some other compromise, my prime objective here is to get away from the vile British immigration system.
‘But it is a choice they will be forced to: “UK or EU”,’
Serious question – Is that true?
I can not see anywhere where Nicola Sturgeon has said in explicit terms that an independent Scotland led by her would seek full EU membership. Granted, the SNP are not the same thing as the independence campaign. Granted, the Scottish Government has a lot of warm words for the EU and granted Scotland at the referendum voted to remain in the EU.
Granted also that (presumably) Scotland joining the EU would need a referendum, the result of which can not be pre-empted.
She has talked about Scotland being in the single market – but that’s not necessarily the same thing as full EU membership. p41 of the SNP manifesto for the Holyrood elections in 2016 talks about the SNP campaigning, ‘passionately and positively for an “in” vote, to remain in the EU.’ But it doesn’t say anything about Scotland’s future in the event of a LEAVE vote. Presumably that manifesto referred to Cameron’s renegotiated terms.
So, in all sincerity, does anyone have a link where it is explicit that the second independence referendum will be UK or FULL EU. It is an assumption a lot of people seem to be making at the moment – but the basis for that assumption isn’t clear to me.
There will not be another referendum for a good few years and during the last one the EU went out of it’s way to say Scotland will not automatically qualify for membership. Personally, if I was Scottish I would have voted yes, precisely because I think Scotland would be fine outside of the UK and the EU. It has a low density population with good resources making it much easier to emulate somewhere like Norway. But that’s me.
I can’t even begin to agree here. As a party, we are fighting for the UK’s re-entry to the EU. Scottish independence would mean a deficit of >9% of GDP, Irish-style austerity and agreeing to join the single currency. I simply cannot understand the argument that the counter to one act of nationalism is another one, which would be infinitely more damaging to the Scottish economy.
I agree with the article
I think David and Little Jackie Paper have hit the key question: why should we have any confidence that EU membership for Scotland is likely if it goes independent? All the evidence suggests otherwise, and Spain would likely veto. EEA membership is a different matter and probably could be guaranteed.
Without any such assurances, it’s a very risky prospect, however a loose coalition of those who like Europe and don’t like Westminster could easily provide a path to a majority.
Forgive me and correct me if I am wrong, but did I hear yesterday that Sturgeon is now saying that she is not looking to join the EU, but, via EFTA, to be an EEA non-EU member.
Surely that is also what we Liberal Democrats are going to end up advocating for the UK as a whole.
There are a great number of Tories who will worry about the unraveling of the Union and will begin to see the value of EEA non-EU membership with its access to the Single Market.
Ditto, many of the 27, fearing the precedent of an independent Scotland will prefer the UK to have EEA non EU status rather than risking the lesson that Scotland will give other EU27 member states’ indepence seeking regions.
So, surely what we need to do is campaign vigorously for Federation of the UK and membership of EFTA EEA non EU status. Dare I say that an independent global facing UK needs a C21st century constitution based on a Federation.
Devo Maximus Plus Plus for all the nations of the Union. And a beacon of Free Trade.
Tony, as I’ve asked Keith on his article on the same subject: what sort of hard border do you want to see built between an EU Scotland and England?
tpfkar – I’ve not lived in Scotland for some years, and I’m certainly out of date in terms of the feeling there. My sense when I lived there was that Scotland was best described as ‘less-anti’ rather than ‘seriously pro’ when it came to the EU.
Personally I don’t see any reason why Scotland couldn’t join the EU – the Spain thing is overblown. But Scotland joining the EU almost certainly would mean the establishment of a set of institutions well beyond what seemed to be proposed in 2014. Given that the EU got burned by softening the rules too much in the last decade I can’t see that they will want to do the same in future. I mentioned on here the other day that the most likely comparison for how Scotland would be treated is Montenegro.
http://www.dw.com/en/montenegros-peculiar-path-to-eu-membership/a-16583842
Now, obviously it would be rather strange to say in one breath that being taken out of the EU is an affront that necessitates independence and then in the next say that Scotland would not seek full EU membership. But I can’t see anything that puts beyond doubt the assumption in the article that Sturgeon does indeed see this as UK or FULL EU.
We must be very careful with this. We support a united UK including Scotland and we want at the very least to stay in the Single Market. It would be unwise to take a final stance until we see the details of what is on offer.
In the meantime we lay the blame at the door of May, it is her intransigence in not even considering the Single Market that has caused this, and has caused all of the concern now being expressed by business leaders. Reading the David Laws book shows what an impossible woman she is, and not fit to lead the country into the most important negotiations in generations.
A thought. Up to 24 Conseravtive MPs alleged to be under investigation by police. Government majority 12. Say 8 of the elections involved were declared void. By elections held and 6 lost because of the scandal. Government in a minority. Time to pounce. An opposition motion suspending EU exit negotiations. Either way a General Election may follow. Could be the answer to our prayers or not. Debate!!!!
Just realised Govbernment majority 14 after Copeland, is it not. So just play around with the figures Conservative lose 8 seats say, a minority, same sort of scenario arises. You can be pedantic and say well Ulster & Labour MPs will vote with government but some Conservatives may not etc. Either way same principle applies. Good to discuss?
What if Juncker is right? What if a deteriorating economy combined with changing demographics lead to Britain seeking to rejoin the EU?
I believe this will happen within a generation and probably a lot sooner. Indeed, as declining tax revenues force further cuts in social services; as stagnant wages meet rising inflation; the shift in public opinion should become noticeable even before the end of the two-year deadline.
The protracted process for Scotland to rejoin the EU would become unnecessary. Moreover, the loss of Scottish voters would delay the rest of the UK’s inevitable request to return.
Therefore, acting in the interests of the whole of the UK, the LibDems should continue to oppose Scottish independence.