Three competing theories as to why Hillary Clinton lost and Donald Trump won

Coincidentally, in the last week we’ve had two competing theories emerge in the USA. Theories, that is, as to why Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 Presidential election and Donald Trump won. First, we had this from Hilary Clinton in her new memoir:

I think it’s fair to say that I didn’t realize how quickly the ground was shifting under all our feet… I was running a traditional presidential campaign with carefully thought-out policies and painstakingly built coalitions, while Trump was running a reality TV show that expertly and relentlessly stoked Americans’ anger and resentment.

In conversation with CBS’s Jane Pauley, Hillary Clinton added that her biggest mistakes were to use a private server for her email and accept paid speaking engagements from bankers.

But it is Steve Bannon, in a spellbinding interview with Charlie Rose on “60 minutes”, who appears to offer the most compelling narrative on the historic Trump win/Clinton loss. He says that he is a “street fighter” – to which late night host Seth Myers quipped “Looking at him, I’d say the street won”. But putting aside his rather unprepossessing appearance and that the fact that he is, essentially, a glorified Paul Staines, Steve Bannon’s theory appears to be pretty coherent and plausible. He says that Donald Trump was/is a charismatic speaker who focussed on a populist, nationalist economy agenda. He presented an insurgent message (while Clinton offered the corrupt ‘same old same old’) and faced down the Billy Bush Saturday and other diversions by “doubling down” at every turn. Er, that’s it – although I recommend watching the full interview as it is absolutely fascinating.

To those two theories, I add my own. For what it’s worth, using my well-exercised retrospectogram, I would focus the blame for the Clinton defeat much more geographically. If 38,872 people in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan had voted for Clinton instead of Donald Trump, then she would have won. Investing more in those states during the campaign could have easily have brought her victory. If she had made just one visit to Milwaukee in the campaign, it is relatively plausible to suggest that she would have won Wisconsin (she didn’t visit that state during the campaign and lost it by 22,748 votes. Her margin in Milwaukee was 27,000 less than Obama’s.)

She lost Michigan by 10,704 votes, yet “in the closing weeks of the presidential race, Hillary Clinton’s campaign — and the outside groups that supported it — aired more television advertisements in Omaha than in the states of Michigan and Wisconsin combined” (Washington Post).

And remember that in the weeks before election day, the Clinton campaign was pouring resources into Arizona for pity’s sake! If only some of those resources had been thrown at the northern rust belt states! And one can only conclude that it was sheer arrogance and lack of awareness of what was going on, on the ground, that led to such crazy campaign decisions.

