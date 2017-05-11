Tim Farron announces plan to take 50,000 Syrian refugees

Since his election as leader in 2015, Tim Farron has been one of the strongest voices arguing that we should offer sanctuary to those fleeing the appalling, brutal war in Syria. He has made several visits to places like Calais and Lesvos to talk to refugees.
On his agenda today is a visit to a refugee charity in Gloucestershire where he will announce an ambitious manifesto commitment for refugees.
The manifesto sets out a plan to take 50,000 refugees over five years from Syria in the next parliament, as well as reopening the Dubs programme for unaccompanied asylum seeking children stranded in Europe, and working with international partners to create safe and legal routes.
Under Theresa May, the Conservatives have u-turned on two previous pledges, one to take more refugees from Syria and another to help abandoned child refugees.
Tim will say:
This is about the sort of country we are. The Britain I love is an open, tolerant, united country with a generous spirit and compassion for those in need. I love my country – and I hate it when my government makes me feel ashamed.
Faced with suffering and trauma on a scale not seen since the Second World War, Theresa May has wilfully chosen to tear up her promises to help some of the most vulnerable children and people in the world.
In the last two years I have visited refugees in Calais, Lesbos and Macedonia. I’ve looked these refugees in the eye and seen their suffering. By committing to taking 10,000 Syrian refugees a year and reopening Dubs we can do our part to ease that suffering.
And that’s why I’m proud that I lead a party that welcomes refugees and accepts its responsibilities. It’s the decent thing to do. It’s the right thing to do. And it’s the patriotic thing to do.
And the party have produced an accompanying video to illustrate the point:
This is very welcome. I’m glad the party is sticking to its principles and humanity.
I know, but it could be a vote-losing pledge, given the current atmosphere in the country.
Brilliant speech and brilliant Video.
That is the way we Social Liberals do these things.
D66 in The Netherlands has been insisting (since the 2015-’16 migrants wave rolled over our borders) that in the local reception/provisional settlement camps, volunteers (and if possible professionals) start lessons in Dutch from day one after someoene has come in and has been registered.
Although English is a very international language, I think the LibDems should insist on English lessons from day one; in the practice of the first classroom you can evaluate hou well any given pupil already speaks English.
And lessons in groups give children some normality back, and a place to say, express what is on their mind…
Good for the Lib Dems. Meanwhile Labour produce a manifesto which will destroy the economy with its communist attempts to renationalise Royal Mail, its xenophobic opposition to foreign ownership of rail franchises, attempts to weaken the flexible Labour market and its immoral capitulation to Brexit.
We cannot do deals with these hard left anti globalisation nationalists!
Unfortunately Britain is not an open tolerant, united country with a generous spirit and compassion for those in need. Just another nail in the coffin of any hope of any Liberal Democrat gains sadly. What planet does this man live on ?
The UK has always been a beacon of hope for those who are forced – through war, prejudice or hardship – to flee their homelands. And this nation has benefitted greatly from the hard work and cultural diversity that it has gained. I welcome a commitment of this kind but can you point us to the details on how it will be paid for and where the people will be placed?
Given that Mr Farron has already conceded that there will be a Tory landslide we should be clear about the logistics of this programme otherwise it will be portrayed as an exercise in futile virtue signalling.