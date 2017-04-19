Tim Farron campaigns in Richmond Park

The first big photo-op of the election campaign saw Tim Farron return to the scene of our most audacious recent triumph – Richmond Park, where Sarah Olney beat Zac Goldsmith.

.@timfarron and @sarahjolney1 in Richmond Park today – the @libdems are the real opposition to this conservative brexit government pic.twitter.com/gC2rJV0X9a — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) April 19, 2017

Here’s a reminder of her stunning victory speech just 4.5 months ago.

These are the values on which Liberal Democrats will fight this election and seek to change the country’s course:

.@timfarron This is a chance to send a message to change the direction of this country, like people in Richmond chose to, @timfarron says pic.twitter.com/c953SIL0VJ — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) April 19, 2017

