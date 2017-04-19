Tim Farron campaigns in Richmond Park

The first big photo-op of the election campaign saw Tim Farron return to the scene of our most audacious recent triumph – Richmond Park, where Sarah Olney beat Zac Goldsmith.
.@timfarron and @sarahjolney1 in Richmond Park today – the @libdems are the real opposition to this conservative brexit government pic.twitter.com/gC2rJV0X9a
— Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) April 19, 2017
Here’s a reminder of her stunning victory speech just 4.5 months ago.
These are the values on which Liberal Democrats will fight this election and seek to change the country’s course:
.@timfarron This is a chance to send a message to change the direction of this country, like people in Richmond chose to, @timfarron says pic.twitter.com/c953SIL0VJ
— Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) April 19, 2017
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Just watched PMQ’s on TV and it’s obvious that despite all the Tory bravura they are (to use Maggie T’s phrase) ‘frit’ of the Lib Dem challenge. Be interesting to see what the Tories do in Richmond against the excellent Sarah, although sometimes don’t watch what the Tories say but what they do..
There were the usual patsy Tory backbench questions in PMQ’s by Tory MP’s defending seats against a Lib Dem challenge : Cheadle, Chippenham, Lewes, St Ives, Sutton & Cheam and Newbury. The quality ? “Does the Prime Minister agree with me that she’s doing a wonderful job ?”. It’s all a bit of a give away about their secret fears.
>“Does the Prime Minister agree with me that she’s doing a wonderful job ?”
Yes she is and I’m sure others in this House also have confidence in Her Majesty’s Government and so will be voting against there being an early general election…
Gorton its on, it’s off, it’s on, it’s off, now the Returning Officer, bless her, says there is no legislation to stop it. Hope it’s on, a good result there win or lose will do us good 5 weeks before this unecessary, waste of money general election, all because they are trying to get round potential prosecution of MPs over expenses.
If it does happen I suggest we are very careful in our hopes and dreams, keep expectations low, and just leave it to the good will of the voters. They may well kick us in the face, life can be very hard.