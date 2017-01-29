Caron Lindsay

Tim Farron on Andrew Marr show this morning

By | Sun 29th January 2017 - 8:00 am

It’s almost unheard of these days to have Lib Dems on the Andrew Marr show two weeks running. Last week we had Nick Clegg and this morning we have Tim Farron.

He’ll no doubt be talking about the Lib Dem’s unique position on the Article 50 Bill and will no doubt want to continue his criticism of Theresa May for being not very bothered about Donald Trump’s ban on Muslims entering the US.

Watch on BBC1 at 9 am or on iPlayer later.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

