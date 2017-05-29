The Voice

Tim Farron on Dominic Raab: the Alan B’Stard view of politics

By | Mon 29th May 2017 - 4:10 pm

Did you spend this fine morning out campaigning, or were you sitting on your sofa watching Victoria Derbyshire? I hope it was the former, but if so you will have missed a choice gem from Dominic Raab. You may remember that he was once a Conservative justice minister.

The discussion turned to food banks and the fact that they were being used by nurses in some parts of the country. Dominic Raab made this comment:

What they tend to find is the typical user of food banks is not someone that is languishing in poverty, it is someone who has a cash flow problem episodically.

As you might imagine, Liberal Democrats were not slow in coming forward to condemn his views. Tim Farron said:

Dominic Raab is woefully out of touch and has no idea how much real people are struggling.  We are seeing nurses, police officers and the just about managing having to go to food banks as their paychecks won’t stretch any further.  People are hurting and the Tories, with comments like this, show they just don’t care.

Today, the mask slipped and we saw the real Tory Party.

The real reasons people have to go to food banks are low incomes, benefit delays, debt and homelessness.

These are stupid and deeply offensive comments by Dominic Raab and he should apologise.  This is the Alan B’Stard view of politics that shames him and his party.

