Tim Farron on Gove’s interview with Trump

I expect that many of you will, like me, feel slightly sickened by Michael Gove’s interview of Donald Trump for The Times. Private Eye has a word for it…

Tim Farron has given a robust response:

Michael Gove has had a rare opportunity to put questions to the most divisive and reactionary President Elect in modern history and all we get is a puff piece from a clearly admiring fan.

In the same interview Trump told a German newspaper that NATO is obsolete, it will make for a more dangerous world if this view is strong enough for him to turn down his invite to this year’s summit.

This president warns that helping refugees, saving people escaping the horrors of war, is a bad idea and instead we should be lifting sanctions on Putin despite him backing Assad. This is a man lacking a moral compass who is about to be inaugurated as the President.

He has picked environmental protection and the desire to show compassion to the most needy as good reasons to leave Europe.”

I don’t know the shape of the Europe that Trump dreams of but I know it frightens me.

2 Comments

  • nigel hunter 16th Jan '17 - 1:53pm

    I hear this could lead to a trade deal. Once we leave the EU we will be a minnow compared to the US.To whose benefit will the deal be best fixed? If we have to have one negotiations must begin next week AND be in the publoc domain for the people to see who benefits.

  • nigel hunter 16th Jan '17 - 1:53pm

    Oops should say public.

