Caron Lindsay

Tim Farron on Question Time – discusssion thread

By | Mon 5th June 2017 - 10:03 pm

So, what did you think?

I thought it was Tim’s best performance by far of the election campaign. That was all the more remarkable given he was up at 6 am cooking breakfast for a whole stack of Edinburgh West folk.

The only thing I could pick fault with was that he could have pointed out that the SNP are using the Brexit vote to try and get another referendum on independence while at the same time  going further and further away from offering EU membership.
Tim was clear,  passionate, at times funny and the audience really seemed to like him.

He was definitely better than either May or Corbyn on Friday.
Over to you for your views…

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

5 Comments

  • Huw Dawson 5th Jun '17 - 10:06pm

    Absolutely agreed.

    He does need to learn to make his points more quickly but this was a far, far more competent QT special.

  • David LG 5th Jun '17 - 10:18pm

    There did seem to be a slight weekends in his tone of voice and posture but if he got up for 6am I can hardly blame him, I’d have been a complete wreck!

  • David LG 5th Jun '17 - 10:20pm

    I mean weakness. Damn autocorrect

  • Lorenzo Cherin 5th Jun '17 - 10:45pm

    I agree this is correct, Caron, is saying just what many should see, Tim was exactly as we know him, very fine ,the best so far from him.

    Tim, here revealed ,that in his one aberration , earlier on , he suffers from an allergy ……to Andrew Neil !!!

  • Eddie Sammon 5th Jun '17 - 10:52pm

    He seems to have done fine for me but during the coverage the BBC ran a bulletin saying “Lib Dem leader against new surveillance powers” or something like that. I can’t find it now, but I see there was a question about “more resources or more powers” and he seems to have said resources. I would have said we’ll have to speak to the security experts and consider all options, rather than giving a yes or no answer to this.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarLorenzo Cherin 5th Jun - 10:45pm
    I agree this is correct, Caron, is saying just what many should see, Tim was exactly as we know him, very fine ,the best so...
  • User AvatarDavid LG 5th Jun - 10:20pm
    I mean weakness. Damn autocorrect
  • User AvatarLaurence Cox 5th Jun - 10:20pm
    Perhaps it is as well that we do not know who is doing this. I would not want to see a challenge over election expenses,...
  • User AvatarDavid LG 5th Jun - 10:18pm
    There did seem to be a slight weekends in his tone of voice and posture but if he got up for 6am I can hardly...
  • User AvatarHuw Dawson 5th Jun - 10:06pm
    Absolutely agreed. He does need to learn to make his points more quickly but this was a far, far more competent QT special.
  • User AvatarRoland 5th Jun - 10:04pm
    @Dav re: "Dav 5th Jun '17 - 11:23am Hutton’s arguments seem to be based on: ..." I agree Hutton's argument is not that well presented,...