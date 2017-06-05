Tim Farron on Question Time – discusssion thread

So, what did you think?
I thought it was Tim’s best performance by far of the election campaign. That was all the more remarkable given he was up at 6 am cooking breakfast for a whole stack of Edinburgh West folk.
The only thing I could pick fault with was that he could have pointed out that the SNP are using the Brexit vote to try and get another referendum on independence while at the same time going further and further away from offering EU membership.
Tim was clear, passionate, at times funny and the audience really seemed to like him.
He was definitely better than either May or Corbyn on Friday.
Over to you for your views…
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Absolutely agreed.
He does need to learn to make his points more quickly but this was a far, far more competent QT special.
There did seem to be a slight weekends in his tone of voice and posture but if he got up for 6am I can hardly blame him, I’d have been a complete wreck!
I mean weakness. Damn autocorrect
I agree this is correct, Caron, is saying just what many should see, Tim was exactly as we know him, very fine ,the best so far from him.
Tim, here revealed ,that in his one aberration , earlier on , he suffers from an allergy ……to Andrew Neil !!!
He seems to have done fine for me but during the coverage the BBC ran a bulletin saying “Lib Dem leader against new surveillance powers” or something like that. I can’t find it now, but I see there was a question about “more resources or more powers” and he seems to have said resources. I would have said we’ll have to speak to the security experts and consider all options, rather than giving a yes or no answer to this.