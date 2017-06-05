Tim Farron on Question Time – discusssion thread

So, what did you think?

I thought it was Tim’s best performance by far of the election campaign. That was all the more remarkable given he was up at 6 am cooking breakfast for a whole stack of Edinburgh West folk.

The only thing I could pick fault with was that he could have pointed out that the SNP are using the Brexit vote to try and get another referendum on independence while at the same time going further and further away from offering EU membership.

Tim was clear, passionate, at times funny and the audience really seemed to like him.

He was definitely better than either May or Corbyn on Friday.

Over to you for your views…

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings