The Voice

Tim Farron says thanks for by-election help

By | Thu 23rd February 2017 - 10:59 pm

Tim Farron has thanked members and supporters  for their hard work in the Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland by-elections. In an email tonight, he said:

The polls are now closed for by-elections in both Stoke-on-Trent Central and Copeland.

Members from all over Britain have volunteered, donated and cheered on these two upstart campaigns and I’m so grateful for everything that you’ve done.

We can be proud of the campaigns that Rebecca Hanson in Copeland and Dr Zulfiqar Ali in Stoke-on-Trent have fought – right up to their work today getting our vote out in storm force wind and rain.

In the face of strong opposition, they have stood up for our values and fought for every single vote; we couldn’t have asked any more of them.

We always knew that both of these by-elections would be tough; in Stoke we started from 5th place and in both Copeland and Stoke we lost our deposit in 2015. The Conservatives, Labour and UKIP have all thrown the kitchen sink at these by-elections.

Whatever happens tonight, I’m proud of the effort we’ve put in. We are still in prime position to become Britain’s largest progressive party and to lead the opposition to this Conservative Brexit Government.

Thank you again – for everything you’ve done.

6 Comments

  • Ian Patterson 23rd Feb '17 - 11:06pm

    Breaking: LD gain seat in Kettering! From 0 to 57%!!!!!!

  • Gary 23rd Feb '17 - 11:19pm

    Kettering: with no previous candidate for at least a decade… a remarkable result.

  • Ian Patterson 23rd Feb '17 - 11:25pm

    Another gain from Tories in South Hams on 46% rise.

  • frankie 23rd Feb '17 - 11:58pm

    Two wins from the Tories from a standing start would normally make my Friday. Tomorrow how the parlimentary by elections went is more likely to affect it. As long as their is no UKIP win I’ll still have a spring in my step, here’s hoping.

  • Manfarang 24th Feb '17 - 2:27am

    frankie
    No UKIP win in Stoke.
    Improved Lib Dem vote.

  • Manfarang 24th Feb '17 - 3:12am

    Increase in the Lib Dem vote in Copeland.

