Tim Farron: Trump putting the UK at the ‘back of the queue’ is a devastating blow to May’s hard Brexit

By | Sat 22nd April 2017 - 2:05 pm

Responding to reports Donald Trump will put the EU ahead of the UK in trade talks, Liberal Democrat Leader Tim Farron said:

This is a devastating blow to Theresa May’s hard Brexit plans.

Yet another claim by the Brexiteers, that Britain would be at the front of the queue for a trade deal with US, now lies in tatters.

Theresa May should now make clear she will prioritise a trade deal with the EU over one with Trump.

It’s not too late to prevent a hard Brexit and keep Britain in the Single Market.

This election is a chance to change the direction of our country.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is a councillor and one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • Nicholas Cunningham 22nd Apr '17 - 2:31pm

    It’s not only proves that theory of Brexit is one of blowing in the wind, it is of course a very logical step for America to take. A populous of 500 million against just above 60 million, it’s a no-brainer, markets do the talking, that’s reality.

  • Richard Dean 22nd Apr '17 - 2:39pm

    It’s not just the US. Any potential trade partner will prioritize the EU over the UK.

  • Phil Beesley 22nd Apr '17 - 3:39pm

    Perhaps Donald Trump thinks that it may benefit him or the USA to make disruptive comments.

    Over at the Guardian/Observer, it is reported that Guy Verhofstadt has a few words to say about Theresa May’s election decision. There are no new ideas there; we’ve seen similar ones from UK politicians. But perhaps Guy Verhofstadt thinks that it may benefit him or people like him to rock the boat.

    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/apr/22/dont-believe-theresa-may-election-wont-change-brexit

    Overseas friends and foes will be giving sage words to civil servants and politicians negotiating Brexit. I assume that much advice will be passed in private in order that wiser decisions can be made in public. And much rightly or wrongly ignored.

    I don’t think the thoughts of Trump or Verhofstadt help the British public in their voting deliberations. I think the words are intended to bully people — and not just the British public. Writing just before polling in the French Presidential election, Verhofstadt presents ideas that seem more immediately pertinent in France than to here.

    In spite of Brexit negotiations, the UK is a partner of EU nations. The UK is still a member and it deserves to be treated as a friend. UK will be a friend afterwards. Veiled threats to the UK during Brexit negotiations will be observed badly by the rest of the world — if that is how you treat your friends, etc.

    We’ve got an awful lot to decide about in the UK, and whilst our political debate may seem crazy, external intrusions have to be a lot more illuminating than the ones so far.

