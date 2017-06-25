The Voice

Tim Farron’s message for Eid

Sun 25th June 2017

I would like to wish all those celebrating a happy and peaceful Eid.

For those celebrating, Eid will enable many Muslims to reflect on their own personal strength, particularly following the long fasts these summer days bring.

When travelling the country, I am fortunate enough to witness many examples of this strength first hand. Whether it’s in hospitals where thousands of Muslim doctors and nurses continue to provide excellent healthcare despite the increasing pressure our NHS is under.

Or in the countless towns and cities where businesses run by Muslims are driving our economy and overcoming the challenges of Brexit.

Or in mosques up and down the country who are organising charitable initiatives and promoting inter-faith dialogue.

These are just a few examples which make the heinous attack on Finsbury Park not just an attack on worshipers at the Mosque but an attack on us all.

Politicians at this time come up with platitudes and empty phrases, while people call, rightly, for action. My view is that we combat hate with love. We beat terror in all its forms but more openess, not less, by more tolerance, more decency, more democracy and more love. This is how we win. We win by showing our society, our values are worth fighting for and we will.

I therefore want to mark this Eid by celebrating the invaluable contribution to this country Muslims make, despite the ongoing challenges.

As you gather with your family and friends, I hope you experience the joy and peace you deserve!

Eid Mubarak!

