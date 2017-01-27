The Voice

Tim Farron’s statement for Holocaust Memorial Day: We must be bastions of hope in the tempest of fear”

By | Fri 27th January 2017 - 5:54 pm

Tim Farron has released the following statement for Holocaust Memorial Day:

In the last year, we have seen a rise in the politics of division that is reminiscent of an old and ugly Europe. In this environment, the Liberal Democrats will continue to champion a country that is open, tolerant and united.

This year we remember the survivors, who time and time again demonstrate both dignity and courage as they rebuild and restore their communities from the ruins. We also remember the divisive ideas and practices from the past- so that they may never be repeated ever again.

We must continue to be bastions of hope in the tempest of fear, hatred and division; steadfast in the confidence that the ties that bind us are far stronger than any force that could ever divide or destroy us.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPaul Walter 27th Jan - 5:42pm
    @Paul Biggs Embed from Getty Images
  • User AvatarThomas 27th Jan - 5:39pm
    Arnold Kiel - The problem of May's industrial strategy is that Britain now will be cut off from EU supportz and UK economy is designed...
  • User AvatarPaul Biggs 27th Jan - 5:36pm
    The £350 million per week for the NHS is another Remainer myth - Vote Leave published their suggested post-Brexit plans on 15th June 2016, it...
  • User AvatarBernard Aris 27th Jan - 5:24pm
    Briljant spot. It's been a nightmarish version of "Groundhog Day" for the past year, but we social liberals (LibDems in the UK; D66 in the...
  • User AvatarJohn Mitchell 27th Jan - 5:06pm
    @T-J "I am asking people to consider whether any United Kingdom at all is better than an independent Scotland in Europe." I clearly think that...
  • User AvatarPsi 27th Jan - 5:02pm
    I did mis-phrase a point above: “He is now promoting torture” It is or than that, as the head of the Exec in the US...