Tim Gordon writes….Announcing the internal election results

Today is a historic day for our Party – we have now completed the first ever set of internal elections for Party Committees under One Member One Vote, and with the most progressive set of diversity criteria used by any political party.

I am proud to say that members overwhelmingly made choices in line with the diversity quotas passed at Conference, with more women than men elected to the Federal Board, for example. The full results can be found here. Many congratulations to all the successful candidates, and I sincerely hope that those who were unsuccessful will continue to contribute to the Party in other ways. Thank you to all those who took part, to the Electoral Reform Society and to the team at LDHQ who took on and met the challenge of running a complex set of OMOV elections.

Following this round of elections, a second round will be held in January to elect members of the Federal People Development Committee and the Federal Finance and Resources Committee among others. More information about this will be circulated in January.

In the meantime, I hope that everyone will be taking a well-deserved break this winter.

Tim Gordon

Chief Executive and Acting Returning Officer

Ps: Thank you as well to everyone who donated to the Democracy Fund, and helped make this possible.

* Tim Gordon is Chief Executive of the Liberal Democrats.