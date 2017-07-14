Tim had already decided to go before the election – remember where you heard it first

When Tim Farron came up and cooked my breakfast 3 days before the election, I had a feeling it would be the last time I saw him as leader. I’m not sure where that feeling came from, but it turned out to be right – unless I randomly bump into him in the next six days.
A few days after his resignation, when I’d almost calmed down, I wrote:
In trying to piece together the events of this week, I hear, though, that Tim had returned to Westminster in a positive mood. Friendly sources close to him tell me that he had pretty much decided that he wouldn’t fight another election and would have stepped down in an orderly fashion in the not too distant future.
Note the words “in an orderly fashion.” If he had been given the space and time to do what he planned in his own way, surely the party would be a lot more at ease with itself.
And today, Tim confirmed that he had made up his mind to step down as leader during the election campaign. From the BBC:
Asked about his decision to quit, he said he had not wanted to “become the story”.
“I made the decision about two weeks into the election campaign,” he said.
“I thought there isn’t a way forward out of this without me either compromising or just causing damage to the party in the long run.”
He said he had told himself to “put that into a drawer, don’t talk to anybody else about it, get on and do as good a job as you can during the election”.
As it is, many members remain annoyed and upset at the way in which pressure was exerted by various Liberal Democrat peers in various forms in those last two days leading up to his abrupt resignation statement. I hope that those who took part in that will reflect on the damage that they have done to the reputation of the Lords group and to party morale as a whole. If that ensures that in the future they will behave in a more collegiate and constructive manner, then some good will have come out of all of this.
I suspect it would be dangerous to hold my breath waiting for that at this point, though.
Jo Grimond was leader twice. David Steel won the leadership election.
As someone not involved in the dark machinations of the party what exactly is the evidence that pressure was exerted by various members of the lord’s?
What’s the evidence ? We even had a confession followed by a denial on Twitter by someone well versed in obtaining confessions…… and well versed in failing to win elections.
What Tim didn’t say was what led him to decide to pack it in a few weeks earlier than has been previously thought.
All very murky and hardly open, transparent or democratically accountable.
Oh FFS Caron, why keep scratching the scab? I heard this story on the radio earlier, and thought ‘thank goodness, that’s Tim trying to knock all this unnecessary plot bs on the head’. Tim has gone out of his way to make clear he’d made his mind up weeks before he resigned. So what possible point is served by continuing to try and sow discord? British politics is in a state. The Tories and Labour can barely conceal their contempt for their own side. We’re staring down the barrel of Brexit. And our party has limped meekly back up to 12 MPs, but does have the advantage of unity and a whole bunch of new and energised members. We’re about to announce a new leader. Surely it’s time to move on from all this plot hunting and internecine stuff?