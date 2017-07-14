Tim had already decided to go before the election – remember where you heard it first

When Tim Farron came up and cooked my breakfast 3 days before the election, I had a feeling it would be the last time I saw him as leader. I’m not sure where that feeling came from, but it turned out to be right – unless I randomly bump into him in the next six days.

A few days after his resignation, when I’d almost calmed down, I wrote:

In trying to piece together the events of this week, I hear, though, that Tim had returned to Westminster in a positive mood. Friendly sources close to him tell me that he had pretty much decided that he wouldn’t fight another election and would have stepped down in an orderly fashion in the not too distant future.

Note the words “in an orderly fashion.” If he had been given the space and time to do what he planned in his own way, surely the party would be a lot more at ease with itself.

And today, Tim confirmed that he had made up his mind to step down as leader during the election campaign. From the BBC:

Asked about his decision to quit, he said he had not wanted to “become the story”. “I made the decision about two weeks into the election campaign,” he said. “I thought there isn’t a way forward out of this without me either compromising or just causing damage to the party in the long run.” He said he had told himself to “put that into a drawer, don’t talk to anybody else about it, get on and do as good a job as you can during the election”.

As it is, many members remain annoyed and upset at the way in which pressure was exerted by various Liberal Democrat peers in various forms in those last two days leading up to his abrupt resignation statement. I hope that those who took part in that will reflect on the damage that they have done to the reputation of the Lords group and to party morale as a whole. If that ensures that in the future they will behave in a more collegiate and constructive manner, then some good will have come out of all of this.

I suspect it would be dangerous to hold my breath waiting for that at this point, though.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings