Tim on telly – the highlights

Tim Farron is fast becoming the grown-up in the room in British politics. He speaks for many, across the Remain/Leave divide and is the strongest voice of opposition to Theresa May’s government – and Jeremy Corbyn’s sorry excuse for an opposition. In fact, we should stop referring to Labour as the opposition while they enable the worst government in my lifetime to wreak havoc on our economy and future prosperity.

Tim has been doing the media rounds this morning. He’s been interviewed by Andrew Marr and Sophy Ridge.

Now is the time for him to be in the form of his life – and he was. He answered the questions clearly and put our point of view very well. It helps when he is actually in the room rather than down the line, even if we miss out on the gorgeous Cumbrian scenery. Here are some of the highlights courtesy of the various Twitter feeds. You can see the whole Marr interview here from around 50 minutes in and you can read the transcript of the Sophy Ridge interview here on the Sky media website.

His argument for a referendum on the deal is very clear and cogent.

Well I would say that democracy also does most definitely mean that you keep going, if you lose you keep fighting for what you believe in but I’m going to be really pedantic and pull you up. It’s not a second referendum, the referendum that we had in June gives the government a mandate to go and negotiate departure from the European Union, what I’d argue is that at the end a deal will be arrived at by Theresa May and it is simply a question as to who signs it off, who gives the final stamp of approval – is it Theresa May herself, is it the government, is it parliament or is it the British people? And if you believe like us that it should be the British people then the only way to end this in a democratic way and to achieve closure is to allow there to be a referendum on the terms of the deal at the end.

SR: You could argue that there were a lot of people in Richmond Park who didn’t like the result of that by-election that the Lib Dems won, are they going to get another vote on that?

TIM FARRON: Yes, it’s called democracy, there’s a general election in three or four years’ time so yes, of course they are and the idea that you somehow go away and cower under a rock and have to pretend you don’t think what you think just because you lost an election is a nonsense, is an affront to anybody who supports democracy but this is a specific issue. We are very clear that the referendum that narrowly gave a majority for leave in June absolutely gives Theresa May a mandate to go and negotiate departure from the European Union but what it doesn’t do is give her a mandate to make the extreme choice that she has done. She seems to have assumed that the 52% of people who voted leave, many of whom I know, some of whom I’m related to and who I’ve got an awful lot of time for, she assumes that those 52% of people all agreed with Nigel Farage. That is an insult to the massive majority of those people, it is the theft of democracy.

He went on to highlight the confusing statements made by the Leave campaign on the single market. It wasn’t so clear cut as some media make out. I am reading Tim Shipman’s book on the referendum campaign and he highlights that it was a deliberate strategy by leave to obfuscate.

All in all, a very good morning’s work by Tim.

