+++Tim publishes Lib Dem manifesto in email to members

Tim Farron has just written to Lib Dem members, sending them a link to the Lib Dem manifesto.
You can read the manifesto here.
Tim writes:
I’m very proud to announce that we have just launched our manifesto.
This is a manifesto for a brighter future. We are the only party offering a real plan for a fairer Britain where people are decent to each other, with good schools and hospitals, a clean environment and an innovative economy.
This is our blueprint for how we can change Britain’s future. But we only change Britain’s future with more Liberal Democrat MPs on 8 June.
The more Liberal Democrat MPs, the better the deal on Europe.
The more Liberal Democrat MPs, the more jobs and more money for the NHS and schools.
The more Liberal Democrat MPs, the brighter the future.
This election is our chance to change the direction of our country.
While Theresa May’s Conservative party are focussed on delivering Nigel Farage’s extreme version of Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party are focussed on fighting each other, we are focussed on changing Britain’s future.
The manifesto notes that ‘Liberal Democrats oppose all discrimination and believe that government should take an active role both in punishing discrimination and in ensuring it does not happen in the first place.’
Disappointing therefore that the 2017 manifesto makes no reference to our newly adopted policy to end religious discrimination in pupil admissions at state funded faith schools. Even the 2010 and 2015 manifestos mentioned us wanting to ensure faith schools adopted an inclusive admissions policy. Such discrimination upholds, in particular, white middle class privilege.
If we want to build a more cohesive and inclusive society then we need to tackle – rather than hide – from this issue.