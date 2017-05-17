+++Tim publishes Lib Dem manifesto in email to members



Tim Farron has just written to Lib Dem members, sending them a link to the Lib Dem manifesto.

You can read the manifesto here.

Tim writes:

I’m very proud to announce that we have just launched our manifesto.

This is a manifesto for a brighter future. We are the only party offering a real plan for a fairer Britain where people are decent to each other, with good schools and hospitals, a clean environment and an innovative economy.

This is our blueprint for how we can change Britain’s future. But we only change Britain’s future with more Liberal Democrat MPs on 8 June.

The more Liberal Democrat MPs, the better the deal on Europe.

The more Liberal Democrat MPs, the more jobs and more money for the NHS and schools.

The more Liberal Democrat MPs, the brighter the future.

This election is our chance to change the direction of our country.

While Theresa May’s Conservative party are focussed on delivering Nigel Farage’s extreme version of Brexit and Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party are focussed on fighting each other, we are focussed on changing Britain’s future.