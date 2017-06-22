Time for a coalition…of common sense

The General Election has left most Liberal Democrats feeling flat and hugely disappointed. We had hoped to create a springboard in the earlier Local Government elections, but fell short. (In many cases, like mine, frustratingly close, but still short.)

So now, with our commitment to enter no deals with either Theresa May [insert current Tory party leader here] nor Jeremy Corbyn, the party will continue to struggle to find any independent influence.

A weak and wobbly minority government, with its damaged, exposed Prime Minister and with an official opposition living in financial La-La Land, mean that the Liberal Democrats should be at least seen as a viable alternative opposition.

Instead, we have (in sad circumstances) lost our leader, and don’t have a universally appealing candidate with which to replace him. The Tories are likely to change their leader before their conference in October, but only have appalling candidates with which to replace her. Bizarre, isn’t it, that Corbyn is the most stable party leader!

And if there is another General Election, what likelihood is a vastly different outcome? Labour would say they would get elected. But that ignores that many former Labour supporters held their noses at the Polls to stop May, not to support Corbyn. Who wants another Election, only to return another hung parliament? (Not Brenda from Bristol, that’s for sure.)

There is one key issue for this Parliament – Brexit. We now have Phillip Hammond, with increased influence, proposing a much “softer” approach. Indeed, between him and Keir Starmer, there is now little to differentiate.

For example, although they mistakenly say, “We’re leaving the EU and therefore the Customs Union” (cf. Turkey is member of Customs Union but not EU), they are both agreed that they might re-join it. They agree, in principle, in the value of transitional arrangements to move from membership to a new relationship with the EU. There is a distinct shift toward congruity driven by aversion to economic self-harm.

Regarding the border requirement in Ireland, we should be pointing out that Norway and Sweden have a working soft border – by dent of Norway’s membership of EFTA and thereby both belonging to the Single Market, the European Economic Area.

Why then, couldn’t our Parliamentarians, who now have a much stronger position, create a “Coalition of Common Sense”, to strategically construct, inform and instruct our Brexit minister and his negotiating “team” in Brussels, along these lines? There are enough MPs on both sides of the House who were Remainers and who support a soft exit to carry this through. (And of course, demonstrate their Parliamentary Sovereignty.)

The LibDems could then quietly drop our unpopular demand to have a further referendum, on the basis that Brexit terms were being decided by Parliament, not by the Executive.

Undoubtedly, the Brexit negotiations are the most important that the Country has undertaken in the 70 years or more. In times of war, we have created governments of National Unity. Perhaps it is time for us to propose something of this nature, something we might regard as a Coalition of Common Sense.

* Brian Milnes is a South Cambs exec member, newbie and candidate