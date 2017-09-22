Time to ditch Connect?

The party has used two systems for computer based campaigning. EARS, developed in the UK for UK elections and more recently Connect, which was developed for use in US and Canadian election systems. Some elections ago the party made a decision to start using Connect instead of EARS as its main computer tool for digital and on the ground campaigns. This was largely because at that time EARS had not been able to demonstrate that it could provide an internet based service of the sort the party wanted.

So there began an experiment with this USA based computer tool that promised much but often failed to deliver it. I know umpteen people who after many training sessions on this election software are no nearer being able to use it than when they started. There are a number of things that make Connect a failure.

As it is web based, with no backups on computers in each constituency, when it crashes or when the servers go down, we’re stuffed. There is reason to believe that Connect going offline during recent General Elections cost us seats we might otherwise have held or won. There is nothing worse than losing all your data on polling day and that has happened more than once, often for several hours. You can’t actually get the data you want to deal with on screen in front of you in an easy readable format. The Connect system seems unable to cope with the requirement for stable walk orders and printing out canvass cards that bear any relation to what’s on the ground is, if not impossible, beyond the ability of many of its users.

Now to be fair, the one part of Connect that made many of us willing to persevere with it is Minivan. It really is superb to be able to canvass, knock up and take numbers on a tablet or a phone and for it to go straight onto the system. Even then that only works if you are connected to the system via phone or wifi.

The reality is that this software developed for the US and Canadian election systems has adapted poorly to the UK. However, in line with the oft-cited inability of politicians to admit mistakes, those who continue to push Connect, seem blind to the difficulties experienced on a daily basis by many who use it.

So much time and party money has been invested that there is a reluctance to look at any alternative

I would argue that the time has come to abandon Connect, because the EARS platform is now superior to it.

It is fully Internet capable but local parties also have the data on hard drives in the constituencies. Data can be uploaded to the Internet, but the inherent dangers of crashes or server unavailability are avoided. It now has a tried and tested canvassing tool in EARS LITE with far superior recording capability both for canvassing results and for identifying voters’ concerns and their response to questions. This tool also offers telling and knocking up services that are at least the equal of Minivan. This works on most available tablets and phones both windows and mac. It has retained its superior ability to create walks and print canvass cards in walk order and now offers better mapping tools than Connect. Much the most important point is that it’s easy to use.

Changing the British political system is of course what our party campaigns for all the time! Why should it be different with our digital platform? Surely we want the best system for winning elections?

Let me be clear, I don’t work for Datatrans, nor do I have any axe to grind in regard to computer based campaigning. I have used Connect with all its quirks and problems. This is practical suggestion having now seen for myself what EARS can now offer and coupled with that the fact that over 100 constituencies have already made the change, I would argue that the campaigning arm of the party should start disengaging from Connect before they find that the majority of the party has left them behind and abandoned it

* Dr Michael Taylor has been a party member since 1964. He is currently enjoying a round the world trip.