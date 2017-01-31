Time to expose the government’s dire record of incompetence

Today, the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies has slated the government’s plans for creating three million apprenticeships on the back of a £2.4 billion tax on business as, “a considerable risk to the efficient use of public money.” The IFS is warning of an expensive blunder in the making. Government does not look like it is listening.

Then we have the Home Affairs Select Committee calling much of the housing provided for refugees, “a disgrace.” Add that piece of inhumane incompetence to the epidemics of violence and suicide in our prisons. Or how about the cries of anguish coming from head teachers faced with slashed budgets imposed by ever-deeper austerity at the same time as rising expectations created by Mrs May’s rhetoric that she’s on the side of the left behind.



Early in January, the organiser of the world’s leading trade show of its kind, the Consumer Electronics Show, said in Las Vegas that the UK government’s lack of support for technology start ups is, “a source of embarrassment.”

Shall we do more Tory incompetence? How about the handling of the whole Brexit matter that has left people, businesses and universities in limbo for six months now and more to come? How about the ineptitude manifested by the way the small matter of a wayward rocket from a British nuclear submarine was handled?

Of course, the biggest blunder of all is the government’s incompetence in handling the whole business of Donald Trump and the State visit. Anyone with half an ounce of experience of public affairs and public relations could have told Mrs May that inviting such an unpopular figure to meet the Queen so early in his term was to invite trouble.

Mr Trump’s inept handling of his awful immigration policy has now added great fuel to the fire. When Mr Trump gets here we can expect central London to be bursting at the seams with people showing their disapproval of him and his world view. The Queen is now centre stage in this controversy and the British people won’t like that.

It’s all adding up to a government that thinks it’s smart, efficient and in control, but in fact it’s not. It’s perhaps time that we added government incompetence to our LibDem armoury. Let’s tell the public about every failing. Let’s show that Mrs May’s administration and leadership is not good enough. Let’s be the opposition Labour is failing to be. Voters can forgive many things, but if time after time a government is shown to be incompetent the voters will eventually say enough is enough.

* Martin Roche is a new member of Canterbury Lib Dems. He has worked in newspapers, advertising and public relations and advised clients in 22 countries.