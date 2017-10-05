Time To Get Ready For World Mental Health Day

By | Thu 5th October 2017 - 7:39 am

What is your workplace doing on World Mental Health Day? It’s coming up on Tuesday, October 10th, and the theme is Workplace Mental Health.

Ask your boss, line manager and co-workers if anything is planned. If not, do something! There’s still time to organise an event to raise awareness on Tuesday that we all have mental health. De-stigmatising that conversation in the workplace is paramount.

The charity Mind has some excellent tips for improving Workplace Mental Health here. Maybe one of these can be something your office does together on Tuesday? For example, a group walk, a lunchtime game of football, a picnic (here’s hoping for good weather!).

Mental Health First Aid England has a Workplace Wellbeing toolkit you can download for World Mental Health Day. It is a strategic guide to developing a mentally healthy work environment. A place people can thrive and be their most productive.

As a County Councillor I recently spoke in favour of a motion to improve early intervention services in our schools in Oxfordshire, so that young people get better support at the first sign of mental distress.

We need similar early intervention in our workplaces. Stress, depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation are all omnipresent but often not talked about. People cope and struggle on, and the problems get bigger. Early intervention with mental health issues makes a huge difference. Find out what is in place at your workplace for mental health support. Do you have Mental Health First Aiders? Is there a culture of openness around mental health issues? Are people comfortable sharing mental health concerns? Is mental well-being a priority?

Use World Mental Health Day to make your workplace one which supports mental well-being. Think of it as a Mental Health Red Nose Day – raise awareness, maybe raise some money for mental health charities, and make it OK to talk about mental health. We all have mental health, some days it’s good, some days it’s ugly. But we all have mental health, and every person in your workplace needs to hear that message.

