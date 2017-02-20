Time to speak out against business rates

Margaret Thatcher nationalised the business rates because she felt local councils could not be trusted to work sensibly with local businesses. At around the same time she introduced the community charge in place of domestic rates, which morphed into the less regressive – but still considerably regressive – council tax.

Liberal Democrats have agonised over the latter and our policy is still to introduce a Local Income Tax, instantly handing the tabloids an easy stick with which to beat us – the Lib Dems want a chancellor in every town hall and plan to increase our taxes. The policy is right but certainly needs more careful marketing – perhaps as ‘income related council tax’.

We have spent less effort so far on business rates. We have tended to support the imminent ability of local authorities to retain business rates locally rather than pay into the centre, mainly on grounds of devolution. But this retention is more fictional than real, given the need to provide equalisation between (say) the City of Westminster, rural districts and northern councils and the general inability to change the actual rate itself (the ‘multiplier’) or the rateable value.

Far more significant, however, than the essentially cosmetic rates retention project is the impending rates revaluation, set to blow up in the faces of many businesses in a significant part of the country.

The effect is uneven: in some areas, the revaluations will be welcome. But in areas where property prices have risen sharply, the effect for some enterprises will be to turn profits into losses and thus force closures or staff cuts. Retailers, pubs and restaurants are all feeling under the cosh in London and the greater south-east (and elsewhere) and yet we are not making the case loudly for reform.

The Guardian reports that three quarters of small businesses in London see business rates as the biggest problem that they face. Vibrant pubs may suddenly become boarded up – I have 27 in my electoral division (lucky you, you may say), many of which have been trading for decades if not longer. Worse still, there are huge differences within areas, with (for instance) the pubs in St Albans facing raises of anything up to 240% while Sainsbury’s gets a cut.

It cannot be right that a fiscal quirk unrelated to either the burden on or the contribution to the economy should make or break a currently profitable local enterprise.

Solutions are not straightforward. The advantage of a property tax is the difficulty in avoiding or evading it. A tax on business income could simply expand the tax avoidance industry by making it look as though properties are located in low rate areas when the reality is the reverse.

But we must do and say something. And do so now before we see yet further avoidable harm to our high streets.

* Chris White is a member of the Liberal Democrat Voice Editorial Team, a Liberal Democrat Councillor from St Albans and Deputy Leader of the LGA Liberal Democrat Group.