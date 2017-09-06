With our autumn conference on the horizon and after that, in many ways, a new beginning for our party I feel it is a good time to pause and reflect on how we pace our work. Having become an active Liberal Democrat member since the 2015 general election I am very aware that, quite understandably, our work is about doing, delivering leaflets, campaigning on the doorstep, meeting people, the general public and party members, committee work, speeches, writing, media interviews, and all the additional activities of being a councillor or MP etc. Especially during the general election campaigns the pace of this work was frenetic. You could see that our key people were becoming increasingly drained and exhausted by this 7 day a week election routine. Fortunately they all had the stamina and fortitude to withstand this but I question whether this is the most effective way to go about things. Whatever our lifestyle we all need time for rest and recuperation. Each person has to find the way to do this that suits them best. For me some of the activities that have this effect are daily meditation practice, walking in the countryside with friends and relatives and swimming. When walking in the countryside I go without my iphone so I can fully engage in conversation with my companions and enjoy the peace and quiet and beauty of the countryside.
This refreshment is so well expressed in the famous poem by the Welsh poet W.H,Davies (1871-1940)
What is this life if, full of care,
We have no time to stand and stare.
No time to stand beneath the boughs
And stare as long as sheep or cows.
No time to see, when woods we pass,
Where squirrels hide their nuts in grass.
No time to see, in broad daylight,
Streams full of stars, like skies at night.
No time to turn at Beauty’s glance,
And watch her feet, how they can dance.
No time to wait till her mouth can
Enrich that smile her eyes began.
A poor life this if, full of care,
We have no time to stand and stare.
Of the three activities mentioned, that I use for rest and recuperation, daily meditation practice, because it develops insight, is the most effective in helping me sort out my priorities and find a constructive way forward with a project. In giving the mind, space, it is freed to be creative, often to think laterally, and come up with sometimes novel solutions to problems. If the mind is always distracted with business, doing, this creative process is inhibited.
I feel that during election campaigns our cause would benefit from have a day of rest each week. Lib Dems might worry that other parties might gain the upper hand on our day off but I wonder if this would actually happen. Many of us are aware that the electorate get leaflet and information fatigue during a campaign and they might well welcome a break perhaps they would actually read the leaflets and discuss the various issues raised. They might view our party more favourably having not bothering them for a day. But particularly importantly our workers would be likely to be re-energised and return to the campaign with renewed vim and vigour. Also the campaign strategists, having had some time for reflection, might well have a clearer vision of what is the best way forward for the campaign. Campaign managers might fear that momentum would be lost with this approach but with careful planning I imagine this problem could be avoided. It would be a pulsated strategy 6 days activity, rest, 6 days etc.
Perhaps we Liberal Democrats can dare to be different in this way.
After all as the American poet Robert Frost (1874-1963) said:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.
* Jane Reed is a Liberal Democrat member and activist in York
As a counter to W.H. Davies, I offer
“In elections we do compete
Delivering leaflets on the street.
Make the campaign manager’s life complete,
Don’t let grass grow beneath your feet.”
I think it ends
“But our Leadership sold students out,
so now we’re unelectable, of that,
there in no doubt.”
My mother, more years ago than I care to remember, used to quote…
“When you’re up to your neck in hot water,
Be like the kettle, and sing”…
Perhaps we should all ‘lighten up’… We will have little effect ‘Brexit’ discussions, be they in Brussels or Westminster, so ‘wait and see’ should be our motto…Davis seems to be in his own world over exit terms, and Labour look like opposing May/Davis/Fox/Johnson, so in a few weeks we may be seeing a different scenario…
Hi, Jane, I was interested in your contribution because I also became fully active again after May 2015. But how different we are. I don’t think there is time to stand and stare, nor do I want to, because all this activity is exhilarating, being purposeful and fulfilling. We all have different ways to relax, of course, and no doubt our MPs and councillors need their breaks, but I hope we will see Tim Farron bounding back into action at Bournemouth, with one or two of his wonderful speeches and much involvement. What is that anyway about the party having a new beginning after the Federal Conference, which I am much looking forward to? The next 18 months are IMO vital to the party, because it is the only time we have to convince the country that Brexit can be stopped. Let’s have badges made, declaring, Brexit-exiters-R-Us!
It’s grand to see Vince Cable pointing the way and being so vigorous as Leader. I think dancing is the best exercise there is for defying the years, and was pleased to read a feature about his dancing in a recent Saturday paper. Keep it up, Vince!
@Dave Orbison. Interesting that the Lib Dems must suffer, who introduced a better repayment system for students whilst indeed failing to abolish fees, when Labour sold out students, not once but three times apparently can do no wrong.
This is a sensible and interesting piece by Jane Reed. What a pity that some people choose to pour scorn on it. Everyone needs to relax and recover from time to time and as Jane says people it in different ways. It’s time we had more empathy with colleagues who need a rest and support them when they need to step back for a while, for whatever reasons, knowing that this is a much better way for them to help them to contribute again in the future than to scream at them for not delivering the next round of Focus or for missing a meeting or two.
Politics is a Marathon (interspersed with sprints), active Libdems need to pace themselves.
Sorry to hear that people have been screaming at you for taking a doubtless well-earned rest, Tony Greaves! Have to conclude that from your comment, since nobody above is ‘pouring scorn’ on Jane’s thought-provoking piece.