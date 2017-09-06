With our autumn conference on the horizon and after that, in many ways, a new beginning for our party I feel it is a good time to pause and reflect on how we pace our work. Having become an active Liberal Democrat member since the 2015 general election I am very aware that, quite understandably, our work is about doing, delivering leaflets, campaigning on the doorstep, meeting people, the general public and party members, committee work, speeches, writing, media interviews, and all the additional activities of being a councillor or MP etc. Especially during the general election campaigns the pace of this work was frenetic. You could see that our key people were becoming increasingly drained and exhausted by this 7 day a week election routine. Fortunately they all had the stamina and fortitude to withstand this but I question whether this is the most effective way to go about things. Whatever our lifestyle we all need time for rest and recuperation. Each person has to find the way to do this that suits them best. For me some of the activities that have this effect are daily meditation practice, walking in the countryside with friends and relatives and swimming. When walking in the countryside I go without my iphone so I can fully engage in conversation with my companions and enjoy the peace and quiet and beauty of the countryside.

This refreshment is so well expressed in the famous poem by the Welsh poet W.H,Davies (1871-1940)

What is this life if, full of care, We have no time to stand and stare. No time to stand beneath the boughs And stare as long as sheep or cows. No time to see, when woods we pass, Where squirrels hide their nuts in grass. No time to see, in broad daylight, Streams full of stars, like skies at night. No time to turn at Beauty’s glance, And watch her feet, how they can dance. No time to wait till her mouth can Enrich that smile her eyes began. A poor life this if, full of care, We have no time to stand and stare.

Of the three activities mentioned, that I use for rest and recuperation, daily meditation practice, because it develops insight, is the most effective in helping me sort out my priorities and find a constructive way forward with a project. In giving the mind, space, it is freed to be creative, often to think laterally, and come up with sometimes novel solutions to problems. If the mind is always distracted with business, doing, this creative process is inhibited.

I feel that during election campaigns our cause would benefit from have a day of rest each week. Lib Dems might worry that other parties might gain the upper hand on our day off but I wonder if this would actually happen. Many of us are aware that the electorate get leaflet and information fatigue during a campaign and they might well welcome a break perhaps they would actually read the leaflets and discuss the various issues raised. They might view our party more favourably having not bothering them for a day. But particularly importantly our workers would be likely to be re-energised and return to the campaign with renewed vim and vigour. Also the campaign strategists, having had some time for reflection, might well have a clearer vision of what is the best way forward for the campaign. Campaign managers might fear that momentum would be lost with this approach but with careful planning I imagine this problem could be avoided. It would be a pulsated strategy 6 days activity, rest, 6 days etc.

Perhaps we Liberal Democrats can dare to be different in this way.

After all as the American poet Robert Frost (1874-1963) said:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.

* Jane Reed is a Liberal Democrat member and activist in York