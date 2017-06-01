Tim’s Andrew Neil Interview discussion thread.

I am just this minute in from a night’s canvassing and haven’t yet watched Tim Farron’s interview with Andrew Neil.
I will do so in a bit and add in some commentary here but you may wish to discuss it in the meantime.
It’s available on iPlayer here if you haven’t seen it either.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Let’s move on shall we.
WTAF?
I am trying not to be too biased here. He was really harsh on Theresa May but he was actively rude to Tim there???? Maybe it’s easier to make Theresa May look stupid.
I think Tim will, in the fullness of time, realise that it is not a good idea to talk that much over the interviewer. Andrew Neill is not the devil incarnate. Yes, Tim appeared brave, but it was “brave” in the Humphrey Appleby “Very brave, minister” sense.
I thought this was on Sunday, but just caught the last couple of minutes. Neil was his usual rude and aggressive self.
I thought Tim kept his cool very well in the face of appalling rudeness. Andrew Neil interrupts Tim Farron then when Tim keeps talking accuses him of not playing the interview game! It is the actions of a bully.
I must have been watching a different interview. Maybe he is suffering from the strain of this ghastly election campaign.