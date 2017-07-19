Caron Lindsay

Tim’s best bits #4: Going to Calais

By | Wed 19th July 2017 - 11:55 am

At midnight tonight, Tim Farron hands the mantel of Liberal Democrat Leadership to Vince Cable. We are looking at some of the best bits of his two year and four days in charge. 

Less than 3 weeks after being elected leader, Tim Farron went to Calais to see the refugee crisis for himself.  As the humanitarian crisis worsened and the Tories ignored the dreadful suffering on our doorstep,, Tim, alone amongst UK wide party leaders, called for action. He was the first to go to Calais to see for himself what was going on.  Here’s how we brought you that news at the time.

For Tim Farron, the situation in Calais has always been primarily a humanitarian one. He was furious last week when David Cameron described the desperately vulnerable people there as a “swarm.” Most recently he asked Cameron to make sure that we were doing our fair share to end the “immeasurable suffering” of the people in Calais. He wrote:

I am sure you agree that it is heartbreaking to see hundreds of desperate people subsisting in makeshift camps night after night, willing to risk life and limb in the hope of a better future while many in Kent and across the country see their daily lives hugely disrupted through no fault of their own.

I welcome your commitment yesterday to providing France with the resources needed to deal with the situation and am writing to seek assurances that alongside the necessary security measures, support will also be given to humanely process those seeking asylum, return those who have no right to remain, and ensure that, in line with international obligations, standards of welfare and accommodation are urgently improved.

Today he went to Calais to see the situation on the ground for himself.

I’ve been in Calais today meeting with refugees and NGO workers to learn about the situation on the ground pic.twitter.com/1kIJncgmDV

And he’s not just gone and met with “officials.” He’s actually been talking to refugees themselves.

No doubt we will hear more from him in the next few days about his experience in Calais.

Update: Here he is talking to the Guardian:

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th Jul - 11:43am
    @ Mike S. I agree with the thrust of your post, Mike and hope someone is listening up there. My hope is that Vince, who...
  • User AvatarMike S 19th Jul - 11:17am
    @Michael BG As you said in your response to Zoe "where there is a will there is a way" You seem to agree from your...
  • User AvatarEddie Sammon 19th Jul - 10:23am
    I think this was a selfless move by Tim. However it seems civilian casualties, at least by other forces on our side, have been higher...
  • User AvatarDavid Raw 19th Jul - 9:28am
    Could somebody please explain why our Majestic and most elevated public sector worker got a £ 6 million pay rise last year when there was...
  • User AvatarMichael BG 19th Jul - 9:26am
    @ TCO Our 2010 policy of scrapping the £3,000 tuition fees was not the problem. Nick Clegg supported all our candidates signing the NUS tuition...
  • User Avatartheakes 19th Jul - 9:22am
    Will he remain in Parliament given everything. By election in Lakeland, could be very difficult.