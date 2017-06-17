Tim’s resignation: Wrong reasoning, wrong cause, wrong result

There is a clear irony in this car-crash. Prejudice against Tim’s supposed prejudices appears to have led to his resignation. Since he neither expressed such prejudices, nor, if he had them, allowed them to influence in the slightest his work as Liberal Democrat MP and Leader, what he has experienced is itself prejudice, an attack on his freedom of thought.
It seems a disgrace that he should have been confronted by senior party figures and asked to resign, apparently because of the supposed views which he has not expressed. It was unfair, and the more so since the delegation to him was apparently of unelected peers accountable to nobody, overriding the wishes of members who had elected him.
To the watching world it looks as if he has been forced out on the basis of aspects of his Christian faith. So, whether from an internal or external viewpoint, our party grandees seem to have acted from prejudice, rather than supporting the leader over the media voices which have tormented him with persistent, intrusive but irrelevant questioning.
Our party image is thus smeared. This has been a spectacular own goal, at the very time when the British governing party is unable to command a Parliamentary majority to enforce its will, and the main Opposition has, despite its many gains, failed to achieve power. Our party is now distracting itself with navel-gazing when we have the best chance in years of influencing government action over the Brexit negotiations, the failing economy, and all the other ills being endured by the country.
Party seniors have let down the ordinary members, many of whom were attracted to join the party under Tim’s leadership. Tim was elected in an electoral contest, and members should have been given a chance to vote for him as leader again.
Perhaps this can still occur. Members could write to him and ask him to reconsider his resignation, and to stand in the leadership election which is now to take place.
This should not take place without fair assessment of Tim’s two years as leader. They have been years of growth, both in terms of party membership and local electoral success. And from the moment of the Referendum result on June 24 last year, Tim has led our party in a powerful campaign to protect Britain’s place in Europe. As the other two parties gave way in the Parliamentary debates last winter, the Liberal Democrats stood firm, their positive identity more strongly established in the public mind than for years past.
After Article 50 was invoked, Remainers began to accept that Brexit must happen, but the Lib Dem campaign led by Tim stayed clear and consistent, highlighting the importance of remaining in the EU internal market as well as offering a final democratic vote on the deal. Tim was firm and strong in leadership, with tireless personal campaigning all over the country and compelling speeches. Only the Election campaign’s focus on the dramatic contrast of the two main party leaders which short-changed smaller parties limited our progress.
Tim has raised the Liberal Democrat party from the dereliction and despair of the post-Coalition Election of 2015 to significance and importance once again. It is astonishing to think that leading lights in the party, unlike ordinary members, seem not to recognise his achievement. I believe party members should now face down the nay-sayers, assure Tim of massive support, and ask him to be prepared to take up the burden of leadership again. We can again then assure the country that we are still in the main, as Tim is, ‘liberal to our finger-tips’.
* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.
They may as well put “Christian votes not needed” on the next campaign….
I am sorry that Farron resigned in this way. It’s a very sad way for his time as party leader to end. But I don’t think the way forward for the party is the deny the disaster of getting a popular vote less than at the last (devastating) election, and much less than where we were in the polls at the beginning of the campaign.
All this talk of anonymous “grandees” is also divisive and unhelpful, especially since we don’t know anything about any conversations that might have taken place.
Let’s hope that the upcoming campaign for leadership will focus not on personalities, but on how the party can define and express an appealing liberal vision suitable for these times.
Thank you, Katherine. You write that “to the watching world it looks as if he has been forced out on the basis of aspects of his Christian faith.” Whatever the truth may be, that will be the perception. I will not be alone in needing re-assurance that this is not the case. However, the silence from on high – by which I mean party grandees and not the Almighty – is deafening.
If this was a car crash then Tim has been pretty badly injured. You certainly wouldn’t ask such a driver to get straight back behind the wheel. We must move on
The reference to senior Lords is worrying. Can we have this clarified? If it is the case that a delegation saw Tim specifically asking him to resign because of his faith, then that would be so disgraceful and illiberal that many of us would have to consider our own positions …. But these things are often not clear. If they spoke to him on behalf of a clear majority of MPs about his performance and their general confidence in him then that is very different. But it does raise the question of why his rivals (notably Norman Lamb) did not have the guts to speak to Tim personally.
Very sad that Tim felt he had to resign having strong Christian faith should not go against anyone he is a great loss to the country and the party. It has the smell of a witch hunt.
Please reconsider Tim you are wanted by the real ordinary members of the party.
Unfortunately instant damage can take time for facts to be disentangled. Trust me – I’m from Bradford!
As a new lib dem voter and committed Christian, I totally agree with the original post. I want to know that I am welcome, that I belong even if you disagree with my views on some things.
It needs to be ok for me to say, that I think viable premature babies might deserve the same protections whether on an incubator or in the womb. And that I am uneasy that a full term baby with an easily operable cleft palet doesn’t have the same protections as the baby with no “disability”. I don’t even need you to agree, but just to acknowledge that there are some tricky eithical issues here, and if it is my position that both lives matter, it doesnt make me prejudiced, or less liberal. You can disagree with my premise (that the baby in the womb is a human being) but hopefully you can see that if I come to that conclusion it is inescapable to seek protections for the vulnerable,
without being dismissive of the difficulties for some women.
I hope being liberal means we can discuss and disagree even, with courtesy and respect, and that like Tim you would trust me more, not less, for being open about my beliefs. Is there still a home for people like me in the lib dems?
I am upset & angry over whats happened. There was no need for any of this, Tim had already decided to stand down & there was a consensus building for a Summer contest. The Delegation should be left in no doubt about The Partys anger.
That does not mean that Tim should stand again. That sort of On/Off Leadership was one of the things that made UKIP into a joke & ultimately, destroyed them.
What we need now is healing & a Leadership Election focused on our Future.
Tim could have stayed had he so wanted. He did not. The delegation is a moot issue. Party grandees will have made their thoughts known. So what?
The election campaign was misconceived and Tim often looked irrelevant. 7% is a dreadful result. Let’s get real here.
Chris Moore is spot-on.
A visit from a group of unhappy party grandees is nothing to what Jeremy Corbyn has faced down in the last 18 months. Tim could have stood his ground – he didn’t.
The Parliamentary party should surely be focusing on the Brexit negotiations, and making what impact they can on the problems facing the country at this time of very weak Tory government, rather than concentrating on internal party problems. The possibility of another election also suggests to me that it is better to keep our present team together for a few months until the political landscape is more settled. There is no need to hold another leadership election yet, if Tim will consent to stay on for the time being.
This article states that Tim Farron was “confronted by senior party figures and asked to resign”. Is this true? If this were true, who are the senior party figures? Katharine Pindar, if you want people to believe your narrative and act as you suggest, why do you not name names?
We know Brian Paddick resigned over the issue and that he felt personally hurt by the issue. Is there anything else that people should know?
When he resigned why did Tim Farron say “The consequences of the focus on my faith is that I have found myself torn between living as a faithful Christian and serving as a political leader”? Should we not take this statement at face value?
Katharine writes with conviction but the conclusion is one we cannot reckon possible.He now has missed our leadership being more directly involved in the aftermath of the fire disaster. We have much to say and contribute that is constructive.
Tim should not have caved in . It means as we hear , he planned to go , in a few months.
We can move on and he must be party to that as the Millibands could in the opposition.A waste of political leadership in their prime.
Charles Boney, why don’t you start by not refering to Norman Lamb, amongst the best in this party , as a rival, to our leader , Tim, he has been a terrific asset and is the best to lead us of those mentioned thus far .
Must admit never took to Tim. Always felt he was deeply conflicted – something that could have been sorted if he’d made some kind of speech around the time of his selection.
The Lib Dems polled 7% – one in 14 of those that voted and about one in 22 of the entire amount of people eligible to vote. Unfortunately they are playing diversionary tactics towards process politics rather than tackling issues and making them their own.
People are concerned about migration because if you cannot plan migration you cannot plan public services, getting British people into work and planning our public services. Some multi-dimensional thinking is required for new radical innovative policies that square liberal values and the need for change.
Balance migration is a liberal issue – it asks for consent from the British people to protect those at the bottom and help plug the skills gap. You can’t tackle inequality in the work place unless you tackle migration. The Lib Dems are perceived as university dilettantes prattling about trendy coffee shops.
Getting every Briton into work is also a liberal issue. It requires radical challenging thinking about the application processes and the nitpicking nature of some of our employers who have rode the mass migration wave too readily at the expense of British people.
On security set up a national conversation talking about British values bedding in the social progressive attitudes from the 60s. Sort out policy on Islamism – get Maajid Nawaz on the case one of the most intelligent liberals around at the moment.
It just seems the Lib Dems aren’t interested at the moment in anyone that’s not a fully fledged europhile that jets everywhere living in trendy coffee shops. You are seen as part of the problem. And I say that as someone who loves trendy coffee shops!
Well no, the problem was a DREADFUL election outcome, masked only by a few electoral quirks causing seats gain (had the SNP not had to face whichever of the reds/blues/oranges was strongest in 8 constituencies, the outcome would have been the loss of a further seat overall!)
By introducing his faith into his resignation, and really by electing to resign in such an abrupt fashion (and frankly at such an appallingly horrific time to choose to do so) Tim has done the party no favours. But leaders must lead, and they must take responsibility. Are we really saying that Tim’s meeting with some Lords was so much worse than Corbyn has had, or May has now, that uniquely he decides to walk way?!?
This is all about a dreadful electoral performance, as I said up front, and everyone concerned should admit so. Proof of the pudding? TIm himself almost lost his own safe seat!
Thank you Katherine for articulating what tens of thousands of Liberal Democrats up and down the country must be feeling.
Has anyone thought about the sheer physical and mental ‘grind’ which Tim Farron has faced over the past seven weeks or so – far more than any of the other Party leaders have faced and far more than any human should have to take, especially when one of the battles he has fought throughout this period has been facing an inward ‘enemy’ rather than the main outward one.
Of course, Tim made some errors during this campaign. Who would not do being thrown into a surprise election leading a Party which had just hit it’s ‘Berlin 1945’ moment and after only being Leader for little over one year? But Tim certainly knows more about (a) winning elections (b) inspirational leadership and (c) being a Liberal than the combined weight of the ‘grey suits’ who pushed him out.
Is there not some convenient wall in Westminster where these ‘grey-suits’ could all be lined up? Being a Liberal, I am not here talking about a firing squad but surely there must be an ample supply of over-ripe tomatoes and rotten Papaya available in central London?
Thank you Katherine for articulating hat tens of thousands of Liberal Democrats up and down the country must be feeling.
I would back Farron standing for the leadership again.
@Pete
Please be reassured, you are welcome.
As with all major parties, we are a broad church, and among us there will be a few who are intolerant of others in the party. However, from my experience of 36 years in the party, the overwhelming majority of the party welcome traditional Christians, and will be appalled if they ever encounter those who do not welcome them. Indeed, many party members *are* traditional Christians.
Secondly, abortion is a conscience issue in the Liberal Democrats, about which the party has no substantive policy. You need not be shy about expressing your personal views on the subject. Anyone who tells you they are incompatible with the party are simply mistaken.
Some people had very unrealistic expectations about the next general election after 2015. They should have expected that some of our MPs would lose their seats, they should have expected that our vote share could go down. If you expected a small move forward from 2015 then the 2017 election was a success. This is not to say that there were no problems. Of course there were and we should learn from our mistakes. Tim should have stayed as leader and learnt from his mistakes. However the party establishment was against him becoming leader in 2015 and they seem to have “put the boot in” when he was down. There should have been an enquiry into our general election campaign so we could be clear what happened, what worked and what failed.
I didn’t like the phrase “the cost of a cup of coffee”. This is because I don’t frequent coffee shops and have no idea how much one costs. I also agree with James that we need a policy on “balanced migration” or as I would prefer controlling migration. The party is too quick to talk up the benefits of immigrates to the general economy rather that recognising the huge costs to society. We also talk up the benefits of free movement of labour for the young, but I am not convinced this perceived benefit is obtainable for the majority of young people, it is only available for a minority. Corbyn has the similar problem but recognises that when we leave the EU immigration into the UK will decline. We need to recognise the problems of free movement of labour within the EU and put pressure on the EU to come up with solutions to restrict the demand for people to move from poorer regions to richer regions which might include restrictions on the number of people who can move into a country depending on the size of the working age population.
As James states with uncontrolled migration the government can’t plan public services and provide full employment. (We must recognise that the housing shortage is made worse by net immigration.) The ability to import trained people is a disincentive for UK companies to take on people and train them. It would also be difficult to provide a Citizens Income within the current rules of the EU. A Citizens Income and full employment are two ways that economic inequalities are be tackled and reversed.
I don’t understand Tim’s reason for resigning.
The questioning on whether he thinks gay sex is a sin was completely irrelevant and he may well feel that he should have done a better job of dealing with it. There’s little doubt that Christian MPs all think that adultery is a sin, but there’s no suspicion that any of them might want to make it a criminal offence (except maybe the DUP). We’ve seen Theresa May repeatedly lying, certainly since she became PM, and probably before. She’s a Christian, why isn’t anyone asking her whether she thinks lying is a sin?
But dealing with the question badly, although he alluded to it, is not the reason he gave – he said he felt torn between his faith and his job, that doing both had felt impossible. I wish he’d explain that in more detail. What was he unable to do because of his faith that he felt he needed to do because of his job (or vice versa)?
I fear there is too much soul searching about an issue that was predictable for much of the recent campaign. I voted for Tim and admire his dedication , intellect and enthusiasm. He has all the merits to take the party from the conference league into the lower divisions. What he has achieved in a short period is admirable. However , his ability to connect with the converted was not reflected in an appeal to a wider electorate. I work in the NHS and spent much time trying to attract others to the liberal democrats. There could not be a more fertile ground. Working daily with a team of junior doctors I was saddened to see no attraction to the LDs but a straight move to Corbyn. Negative comments about Tim were very common.
i am sorry if the means by which the resignation occurred are reminiscent of men in suits but it was inevitable. If for no other reason Tim could not lead into another election with such a small minority. I very much hope his great skills at motivating the party members continues. However , we must move on .
I agree with everything Katharine has written. Tim, if you are reading this, please reconsider. If anyone is raising a petition to refuse to accept Tim’s resignation I would be happy to sign it.
james and Michael BG
The Leave campaigns were full of alternative facts about immigration and you seem to have swallowed the lot. Blaming all our problems on immigrants is capitulating to the propaganda.
Immigration in this country is not uncontrolled.
And there are many other factors that prevent precise planning of public services – some of which are quite amenable to government control, although not in a society that we would want to live in. For example: the birth rate, the weather, the emigration rate, life expectancy, geriatric dependency, internal movement, the economy, technological progress, tax avoidance, accident rates, global crises (famine, war, etc)…
Why Tim just HAD to go.
http://www.theneweuropean.co.uk/top-stories/tim-farron-honest-sincere-open-direct-1-5064615
No place for a man like that in politics, is there?
I think Farron should have said “naff off, I will resign in my own good time, if you want to have a public hissy fit so be it” .. but who knows who was in “the delegation”
I do not want to perpetuate this but I need to correct something someone has said about me in the comments. I told Tim when we discussed my stepping down on Tuesday, that this was not about my opposition to his Christian values. He knows and accepts that. I had a long discussion with Tim 2 years ago about what he believes about sex and sin. I agreed to serve in his Shadow Cabinet last October knowing what he believes. Unfortunately I was told not to talk to the media about my resignation and they jumped to the wrong conclusion. I completely understand people believing what the press wrote about my reasons for resigning but they are simply not true. I do not want to cause any more hurt or damage by explaining further.
I waited until after the election to step down to protect the party and our candidates. I spoke to Tim as soon as possible afterwards. My tweet on Wednesday afternoon and Tim’s resignation later the same day I believe to be an unfortunate coincidence.
I am sorry if this does not answer the substantive question about a coup, a delegation or a conspiracy but if there was one, it did not involve me.
Daily Mail spreads news about Libdem-Tory talk of coalition. I think it’s fake news.
But if a Lib-Con coalition happens against, this will be a blatant broken promise and there must be an internal coup to expel the Coalition MPs from the party. Those who deal with the devil must suffer the same fate as Ramsay MacDonald in 1931 (expelled by his own party in 1931 after joining Tory-led National Government) for the sake of the party as a whole. National demand was and is always a poor excuse.
“He said he felt torn between his faith and his job, that doing both had felt impossible. I wish he’d explain that in more detail.”
That’s a good question – and one which Tim clearly finds too difficult to answer. Here’s my attempt to work it out. (NB, I have no religious belief.)
It is clear that Tim has a form of religious objection to homosexuality. It is also pretty clear that it is unprofitable to go any more deeply into the theology. Thus for example, Tim has commented that he would not say that gay sex is a sin. However, that might well be simply because he also believes that it is only for God (and not for man) to say what is or is not a sin.
Given that position, Tim cannot simply deny that he has religious concerns.
The “solution” which would seem obvious to most of us would be something like “Yes, I do have religious objections. However, those relate solely to the way I choose to live my own life. As a liberal, I refuse to entertain the idea that I should seek to impose my own moral principles on anybody else. That is why I will always support gay rights.”
The conundrum is – why did Tim not do for that “solution”? Whilst it might not have been wildly popular with the gay community, it would surely have settled the questioning, cleared up ambiguity, and persuaded the media to move on. After all, plenty of people would say “I don’t do gay sex, but I don’t have a problem with those who do!”
I think the answer to the conundrum is that the “solution” implicitly relegates God into second place. It suggests that liberal humanist principle comes first, Christianity second. A devout evangelical Christian could find that intolerable.
A devout Christian might feel impelled to make balanced statements, along the lines of the classic “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it”. Or in this case “I disapprove of homosexual behaviour, but I will defend your right to do it”. At that point, one can envisage a Lib Dem campaign manager saying “Please don’t say that!” and a devout Christian replying “In that case, I’d better say nothing.”
It’s all very sad. High-minded religious beliefs have messed up real life since time immemorial. Here we have just one more example.
Well if they do crawl into coalition with the Tories can the last Liberal Democrat turn out the light.
I know this won’t be a popular view but after years of being in the ascendancy there is a tendency for some Christians to now play the victim card as their influence declines. I believe there is at least an element of that in Farron’s actions.
The annoying issue is the “No-Information Wall” which some senior party members seem to have built around Tim’s resignation. Why is there silence? Who was in the delegation? Which members of the party can accept a resignation or request a delay? Is it the President alone? Why are ordinary members being kept out of the leadership discussion by the Westminster sector of our party, and largely from HoL?
What do we know? First Brian Paddick publicly announced his resignation from Tim’s team – with selected reasons. In short order, Tim resigned on video and cited his inner conflict because he is both Christian and leader of LD. Next, David Laws made a statement to the media about his LGBT point of view. Are there really unfinished issues between LGBT and Christian people? There seemed to be an emphasis placed by some LGBT people about their personal reservations. We did not hear from non-LGBT members of the delegation. Is David Laws a grandee and speaking for us? If not, why was David involved at all?
I emailed our President, Sal, at exactly the same time as we all received Sal’s email on “Choosing the next leader” – when we were still taking in Tim’s sudden resignation. An amazingly rapid response to a resignation. I have not had a reply to my email – one which includes explanation. Perhaps the focus is entirely on electing someone else and not talking to Tim and to party members. How is Tim managing to remain leader until the recess of parliament? Is he being ignored like the members? Who is standing in to help Tim and his role right now? Anyway, I am waiting to get behind the no-information wall – as a member of a caring party not a machine.
First of all, Pete – you are /very/ welcome in this party. Take it from this gay, atheist pro-choicer who has been a member for 30 years. I hope we can have a pleasant argument about these issues over a drink at conference sometime.
Secondly, Brian Paddick – thankyou for your contribution here. I have been one of those who has been livid about what has happened re Tim over the last week, and in the absence of any other info we are inclined to believe media reports. So, thank you for clarifying your role, but it just makes it all the more important for others to do the same.
Thanks, Katharine, for a well-argued comment.
I like and respect Tim, have done so for years, and I think he has been a hard-working and inspiring leader in almost impossible circumstances. I am sure we will all miss his brilliant speeches at Conference, his example of practical Liberalism and practical Christianity in getting directly involved in the great modern problems, like the refugee crisis, and his good humour, good sense and friendliness in ordinary conversations. So why did this shadowy group of peers think they had to persuade him to go?
It seems to me that as a Party we want perfection but what we get is human beings. Every leader – every human being – makes mistakes sometimes, but in ordinary life we tend to focus on the good rather than constantly harp on about the imperfections. Why do we not extend such consideration to our leaders? And why do so many Lib Dems take their criticisms straight to the press and media, giving our attackers a lot of free ammunition to use against us all?
I don’t understand why Lib Dems choose to collude in the attacks by our enemies. I am heartily sick of reading comments by party members who proudly identify themselves as atheists and then criticise Tim’s grasp of Christian doctrine and say that journalists were right to probe him on this.
For me, Tim’s long-ago comment that ‘we are all sinners’ covers the sin questions perfectly adequately. In my view, if there is a such a thing as Judgement Day, then that is when our individual tally of sins will be judged.
What matters in the here and now is whether Tim’s faith prevented him from voting and acting as a Liberal, and the evidence of his track record is that he did vote and act as a Liberal. Lots of people have said so, since his resignation, however much they criticised him before. But whatever the intentions of the people who contrived his departure, they have effectively smeared his reputation and the reputation of the Party. At our present level of support, that is suicidally risky.
I am sad and angry about what has happened.
I believe Tim did deal successfully with his internal doubts, remaining a committed Christian and an absolutely sincere Liberal Democrat, but this has been an especially exhausting election campaign for him, and being asked to resign by important figures, whoever they were, was perhaps the tipping point. But he is still needed to lead our Parliamentary group with its considerable change of personnel, and I wish someone would indeed start a petition to ask him to stay on, at least for a few months.
There is work to be done, as people have suggested above, for instance on developing our proposals for the necessary compromises on Brexit, and bringing influence to bear on this weak government on the issues of the day. We need our leader to be accepted as such, his retirement postponed, ready for example to make effective reply to the Queen’s Speech next week. This time can be one of opportunity for our party if we will grasp it, and we can restore our reputation and our poll ratings together.
“For me, Tim’s long-ago comment that ‘we are all sinners’ covers the sin questions perfectly adequately.” But do the vast majority of voters see it like that?