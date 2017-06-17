Tim’s resignation: Wrong reasoning, wrong cause, wrong result

There is a clear irony in this car-crash. Prejudice against Tim’s supposed prejudices appears to have led to his resignation. Since he neither expressed such prejudices, nor, if he had them, allowed them to influence in the slightest his work as Liberal Democrat MP and Leader, what he has experienced is itself prejudice, an attack on his freedom of thought.

It seems a disgrace that he should have been confronted by senior party figures and asked to resign, apparently because of the supposed views which he has not expressed. It was unfair, and the more so since the delegation to him was apparently of unelected peers accountable to nobody, overriding the wishes of members who had elected him.

To the watching world it looks as if he has been forced out on the basis of aspects of his Christian faith. So, whether from an internal or external viewpoint, our party grandees seem to have acted from prejudice, rather than supporting the leader over the media voices which have tormented him with persistent, intrusive but irrelevant questioning.

Our party image is thus smeared. This has been a spectacular own goal, at the very time when the British governing party is unable to command a Parliamentary majority to enforce its will, and the main Opposition has, despite its many gains, failed to achieve power. Our party is now distracting itself with navel-gazing when we have the best chance in years of influencing government action over the Brexit negotiations, the failing economy, and all the other ills being endured by the country.

Party seniors have let down the ordinary members, many of whom were attracted to join the party under Tim’s leadership. Tim was elected in an electoral contest, and members should have been given a chance to vote for him as leader again.

Perhaps this can still occur. Members could write to him and ask him to reconsider his resignation, and to stand in the leadership election which is now to take place.

This should not take place without fair assessment of Tim’s two years as leader. They have been years of growth, both in terms of party membership and local electoral success. And from the moment of the Referendum result on June 24 last year, Tim has led our party in a powerful campaign to protect Britain’s place in Europe. As the other two parties gave way in the Parliamentary debates last winter, the Liberal Democrats stood firm, their positive identity more strongly established in the public mind than for years past.

After Article 50 was invoked, Remainers began to accept that Brexit must happen, but the Lib Dem campaign led by Tim stayed clear and consistent, highlighting the importance of remaining in the EU internal market as well as offering a final democratic vote on the deal. Tim was firm and strong in leadership, with tireless personal campaigning all over the country and compelling speeches. Only the Election campaign’s focus on the dramatic contrast of the two main party leaders which short-changed smaller parties limited our progress.

Tim has raised the Liberal Democrat party from the dereliction and despair of the post-Coalition Election of 2015 to significance and importance once again. It is astonishing to think that leading lights in the party, unlike ordinary members, seem not to recognise his achievement. I believe party members should now face down the nay-sayers, assure Tim of massive support, and ask him to be prepared to take up the burden of leadership again. We can again then assure the country that we are still in the main, as Tim is, ‘liberal to our finger-tips’.

* Katharine Pindar is a long-standing member of the Lib Dems and an activist in the West Cumbrian constituency of Copeland and Workington.