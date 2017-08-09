To be the anti-Brexit party, being anti-Brexit isn’t enough

Embed from Getty Images

The Liberal Democrats have a unique opportunity to occupy the centre ground in UK politics. At least, this is the assertive and ambitious pitch set out by new party leader Vince Cable MP.

On the face of it, this is a compelling argument, coming just as the Labour and Conservative parties seem to be in thrall to their fringes and flirting with a hard Brexit.

Moreover, it is now evident that many remainers voted Labour to deny the Conservatives a clear majority for a hard Brexit, and are likely to be less than enamoured by Corbyn’s fairly open support for the same goal.

At the same time, we have to be brutally honest. If this is such a great plan, how come we still seem so far away from a Macron-like rejuvenation of the centre? Even if the strategy is the right one, are the Libdems best placed to deliver it? (To be clear, a weak centre party is a blessing for the two main parties.)

For sure, FPTP is a structural issue that seems here to stay. And with the benefit of hindsight, the enablers of the ‘austerity’ coalition government calling for a second referendum during the election campaign is likely to have been perceived as special pleading amongst some parts of the electorate and will have done little to change our image.

Facing up to this allows us to confront an important question. While many voted to leave the EU to bash the government of the day or exercise a purely nationalist vote, others did so because they believed the lies printed on the side of a bus; namely, that Brexit would help shore up public services. Even if the link with Brexit is spurious, do we not do agree with this underlying concern?

That is, while we would not want to share nativist fears that public services are ‘overcrowded’, it is fairly clear that the social contract in the UK is under heavy strain. The evidence is ample, from the visible gap in wealth between London and the rest of the country, sky-high house prices in the South, the lack of investment in public services across the board, (e.g. transport, health, schools, defence), an HMRC captured by business interests, the perception of a declining quality to our liberal democracy, to name but a few examples.

Putting a positive vision for the country centre stage, unashamedly embracing the fast-changing nature of globalisation but with strong public services and a redistributive element that allow us to flourish as a society, would underpin the case for remaining in the EU but also address head-on the legacy of the coalition. We cannot be credible on Brexit while at the same time that we perceive ourselves as the most progressive party in UK politics we are derided by significant parts of the electorate as ‘Tories on bikes’.

Finally, at this most important juncture in UK politics, only the Libdems are able to present a workable strategic vision for Britain’s future. The Tories are caught between a rock and a hard place, trying to preserve the spirit of 23 June 2016 while avoiding a cliff edge hard Brexit that they fear will obliterate them. Labour are trying to profit from ambiguity but, in a mirror image to some on the right, the current leadership ultimately seems to relish Brexit as an opportunity to radically remake the UK. It has never been clearer that the battle of Brexit is a struggle for control over the narrative on Britain’s future, and one in which Libdems have always believed we have the best weapons. Let’s use them.

* Rory Domm is a member of the Twickenham and Richmond Libdems