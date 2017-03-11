Today at Scottish Conference

After yesterday’s keynote speeches by Alistair Carmichael and Nick Clegg, and debate on consumer advocacy, education and printing drug-related deaths, Scottish Conference will hear speeches from Sal Brinton and Willie Rennie and debate Brexit, maternal mental health and run a consultation session on housing.
Here’s the full agenda.
09.30-12.00 Morning session
Party AGM
Speech by Sal Brinton
SC5: Fighting for our place in the UK and Europe
EM2: Emergency motion
14:40-17.00 Afternoon session
SC6: Maternal mental health
Speech by Willie Rennie
Consultative session on housing
Party awards
On the fringe, RNIB Scotland will be talking about their manifesto for the local elections, the Educational Institute of Scotland will e looking at their priorities in education for the coming year and the Law Society of Scotland will be looking at how to build Brexit.
Alongside that, there are training sessions for the Council elections.
Apparently Rennie is making the “emotional case” for staying in the UK. The Scots Lib Dems are 5th behind the Greens. They are not really moving forward. They need to differentiate themselves from the Conseravtives and Labour on the UK issue. I would suggest they go for a form of independence beyond devolution, perhaps everything except maybe foreign affairs. Just a thought radical but it would get them more votes than they might lose. Times have moved on, at present they seem stuck in the past.
It wouldn’t get us votes from the nationalists, nor would it get us votes from the unionists.
What you appear to be suggesting is Full Fiscal Autonomy, which would be an economic disaster for Scotland. To be fair, it would make the most staunch nationalists realise that independence would be terrible, but only after the Scots have suffered.
As Willie said very effectively in his interview for BBC yesterday, the LibDems are about putting the country first. I don’t think such a policy would gain us votes, but if it did, to what end?
More votes means more Councillors, more Assembly members, more MPs. Good enough for me.
Why would there be more votes for LibDems? The vocal nationalists will of course try to get the LibDems to ditch the Union, claiming it will turn around our party’s fortunes, but those are false promises that won’t help the party or Scotland. The nationalists would quickly claim we weren’t to be trusted, and our traditional voters (like me) would be alienated.
This is akin to the Labour party pandering to the 3rd of their voters who voted Brexit and ignoring the 2/3rds that voted to stay in the EU, except the Scottish people already rejected independence.
I don’t want to vote for the SNP or Greens (to whom I used to give my 2nd vote when I still thought they cared about the environment), and I don’t want to vote for the Tories. I’m loathe to vote for Labour under Corbyn, but if the LibDems pursued an independence agenda, I’d be voting Labour if there is no suitable independent.
At present, the LibDems are the only party that vaguely suit my political interests, and you are effectively suggesting abandoning people like me? Cheers.