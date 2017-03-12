Today at Welsh Conference

Welsh Conference continues this morning. There are more spokespeople Q and A sessions along with a debate on future relations with the EU. They will also be discussing their Governance Review with a call to establish an 8 member task force to take this forward. Here’s the full agenda.

9:30 Party Spokespeople

Bob Griffin: Economy and Infrastructure

Cadan ap Tomos: Young People, Equalities and the Welsh Language

9:50 PM5: Future Relationship with the European Union

Having regard to:

1 the narrow majority for ‘Leave’ in the EU referendum; 2 the need to respect that majority and the views which led up to it; 3 the multiplicity of beneficial outcomes from Brexit then suggested to the electorate; 4 the limited two-year negotiating period after Article 50 is triggered.

Notes with concern that:

5 the UK Government has ruled out membership of the Single Market or the Customs Union and ignored the statements by the leaders of major EU member states that the UK cannot ‘pick and choose’ among the benefits of membership while discarding the obligations; 6 Wales is a major beneficiary of EU funding, especially for capital investment, which it will lose when the UK leaves the EU; 7 Welsh industry, agriculture, universities and other sectors will lose the advantages of EU membership with no simultaneous counterbalancing growth of revenues and opportunities; 8 the people of Wales, notably our young people, will lose their rights as EU citizens to travel, study, live and work anywhere in the EU; 9 EU citizens living in and contributing to communities in Wales lack assurance of their right to remain after Brexit, as do UK citizens living in other member states; 10 the UK will lose its influential place at the EU’s law-making tables but its businesses and people will be required to comply with much EU legislation in order to trade with or travel within the EU, adding cost and complication where today there is none.

Calls upon the UK Government:

11 to fully inform Parliament of its specific negotiating aims and keep it informed about the progress of negotiations; 12 to reconsider its ‘hard Brexit’ stance and seek to minimise the losses and risks to the UK economy, including the especially damaging impacts on Wales; 13 to follow the democratic logic of June’s referendum, which asked voters to decide whether to negotiate terms of exit from the EU, by holding a referendum before leaving, so enabling people to decide whether to go ahead on the emerging terms or to retain the UK’s position as one of the most influential members of the EU.

Calls upon the Welsh Government, at all stages in the negotiations, to present a well- informed case to the UK Government representing the specific interests of Wales, and to maximise the role of the Assembly in the decision-making process.

10:35 Party Spokespeople: Baroness Humphreys: Skills and Lifelong Learning

11:00 Topical/Emergency Motion

12:30 BM1: Governance Review

13:00 President’s Address, Roger Williams

13:30 Close of Conference

13:45 Deputy President’s meeting – Local Party Officers and Executive Members