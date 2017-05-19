Today on the Lib Dem campaign trail

Today, Tim Farron is in Hazel Grove. With Lisa Smart, our candidate there, he will attend a digital inclusion class.
In Scotland, Willie Rennie will be visiting a candlestick maker in North East Fife. He has already visited a butcher and a baker during this campaign.
He will use the visit to condemn the Conservatives for embracing UKIP policies over Brexit and immigration.
He will say:
The Conservative immigration policy is badly thought through and will hit Scottish universities, businesses and our NHS hard.
Nigel Farage himself has said that the Conservatives are adopting his old policies.
The Scottish Conservatives have done nothing to stop this cold and mean-spirited vision for Britain.
The British people don’t have to accept Theresa May and Nigel Farage’s extreme and cold vision of Britain that will wreck the future for you, your family, your schools and hospitals as well as our country’s economy.
Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to change the direction of this country and secure a brighter and better future.