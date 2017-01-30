Mary Reid

Tom Brake challenges May to stick up for Mo Farah and other Muslims

By | Mon 30th January 2017 - 9:18 am

 

The news that everyone’s favourite athlete – Mo Farah – may not be able to return to his family in the US has encapsulated the impact of Trump’s vicious travel ban. He was, of course, born in Somalia, one of the banned countries, although he is a British citizen and does not hold dual nationality. He is currently at a training camp in Ethiopia.

Mo Farah wrote:

I am a British citizen who has lived in America for the past six years – working hard, contributing to society, paying my taxes and bringing up our four children in the place they now call home.

Now me, and many others like me, are being told that we may not be welcome.

Tom Brake, our Foreign Affairs spokesperson, made these comments:

Sir Mo Farah’s dignified criticism of the Trump ban spoke for decent, liberal values while Theresa May was more interested in remaining friends with Donald Trump.

Sir Mo’s potential ban shows just how wide and unthinking the Trump order is. From Olympic athletes to Conservative MPs to ordinary, innocent people who simply have a different faith to the president – so many people are getting caught up in this chaotic ban.

Now that even Boris Johnson seems to understand that Theresa May has committed a huge diplomatic blunder by not distancing herself sufficiently from Donald Trump, the British government needs to demand instant clarification from the new American administration.

If our relationship with America is as special as the government claims, it must use its influence to secure safe passage for all British citizens with American visas intending to enter the United States.

 

* Mary Reid is the Monday Editor on Lib Dem Voice.

