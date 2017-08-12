Tom Brake: Lib Dems will fight to keep citizens’ rights to sue the government

One of the things that worried me most about Brexit before the referendum was that it would lead to an erosion of the rights that we have as citizens to hold our Government to account.
In any civilised society, citizens must have the right to sue the Government. Governments make mistakes but are not very good at owning up to them or fixing them. Anyone who has worked as an MP’s caseworker will have seen shocking examples of this. Sometimes the only way to sort things out is through the courts.
It seems that the not-so-great Repeal Bill is repealing that right. From the Independent:
A clause in the Brexit bill set to be debated next month means Britons could lose the ability to seek compensation or damages over issues including workers’ rights, environmental policy and business regulation.
The Government can currently be sued under The European Court of Justice’s 1991 Francovich ruling. It stipulates that a member state is liable if an individual or business has been damaged because of a failure by the country to implement EU law.
This is a shameless attempt to take away people’s rights through the backdoor.
Citizens must be able to hold the government to account when it breaks the rules.
The Liberal Democrats will fight in Parliament to stop Brexit from being used to water down individual rights.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
This is one reason why the Reform Bill and its supporters want to get rid of the ECJ so that the rights of people are taken away and the Govt reign supreme in all things.