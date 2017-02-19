The Voice

Tom Brake: Plans to divert aid for Brexit negotiations are a disgrace

By | Sun 19th February 2017 - 2:25 pm

One of the things we can be most proud of is that we ensured that this country was committed in law to providing 0.7% of GDP in foreign aid to provide things like food, humanitarian aid, water, schooling and protection for women and girls at risk of abuse to the poorest places on the planet.

Now it seems that the Brexiteers in government plan to divert some of that money to EU countries to advance our position in the Brexit negotiations. That doesn’t strike us as being what it’s for.

Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesperson Tom Brake has called the plans a disgrace:

It is a disgrace this government is considering taking money away from the world’s poorest countries in a desperate attempt to claw back support in Europe.

This is a sign of how weak their current negotiating position is.

The Liberal Democrats are proud to have enshrined the 0.7% aid target into law.

Britain’s commitment to helping the poor and vulnerable should not be sacrificed on the altar of a hard Brexit.

Read more by .
This entry was posted in News.
Advert

One Comment

  • frankie 19th Feb '17 - 3:55pm

    Should not be sacrificed at the alter of hard Brexit! Of cause it will be sacrificed at the alter, its what Tories do, bit naive to think they’d do anything else.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User AvatarPaul Murray 19th Feb - 6:37pm
    I was listening earlier to some remarks made by Pierre Moscovisi and Joseph Stiglitz at Davos that gave me pause for thought. Moscovisi made an...
  • User AvatarNonconformistradical 19th Feb - 6:26pm
    "This isn’t social insurance its a flat rate poll tax" Quite. And, for those too young to remember, 1989-90 that poll tax went down like...
  • User AvatarMike S 19th Feb - 6:22pm
    ........................and of course if we accept the passionate certainty of some here arguing that war in Europe is virtually inevitable if we leave, then why...
  • User AvatarBernard Aris 19th Feb - 6:17pm
    Congratulation to the winning team! With Paul Murray's background, it becomes clearer why we LibDems won: *) Remain-district: Redwoods hysterical "Leavism" is embarassing local Tories,...
  • User AvatarMichael Kilpatrick 19th Feb - 5:49pm
    Oh, and why does the party website say "Do you want to play a part in developing Liberal Democrat policy over the next year?....Apply to...
  • User AvatarMichael Kilpatrick 19th Feb - 5:46pm
    When will people who applied to the Immigration & Identity and Power for People & Communities Policy PapersPolicy Working Groups get to hear?