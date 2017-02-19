Tom Brake: Plans to divert aid for Brexit negotiations are a disgrace

One of the things we can be most proud of is that we ensured that this country was committed in law to providing 0.7% of GDP in foreign aid to provide things like food, humanitarian aid, water, schooling and protection for women and girls at risk of abuse to the poorest places on the planet.
Now it seems that the Brexiteers in government plan to divert some of that money to EU countries to advance our position in the Brexit negotiations. That doesn’t strike us as being what it’s for.
Lib Dem foreign affairs spokesperson Tom Brake has called the plans a disgrace:
It is a disgrace this government is considering taking money away from the world’s poorest countries in a desperate attempt to claw back support in Europe.
This is a sign of how weak their current negotiating position is.
The Liberal Democrats are proud to have enshrined the 0.7% aid target into law.
Britain’s commitment to helping the poor and vulnerable should not be sacrificed on the altar of a hard Brexit.
Should not be sacrificed at the alter of hard Brexit! Of cause it will be sacrificed at the alter, its what Tories do, bit naive to think they’d do anything else.