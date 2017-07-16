Tonight, 8pm, BBC Parliament – Conversation with Shirley Williams

Shirley Williams is probably my biggest political hero. It was she who inspired me in 1981 when she fought the Crosby by-election. Her sharp intellect, indefatigable energy and ability to communicate with her audience have all made sure that she is loved by many of all political persuasions.

She came up to Scotland during the last few days of the horribly divisive independence referendum in 2014. It was a painful time. However, as Shirley stepped on to Dunfermline High Street, one of the Yes campaigners came across and took her hand and said how much she had always admired her. It was a rare moment of togetherness during that most unpleasant of campaigns.

I was distraught that I missed her when she came up to Edinburgh West and East Dunbartonshire during the General Election. At 86, she was still supporting and helping other women get to Westminster.

Anyway, I know I’m not alone in my devotion to Shirley. So, you’ll be pleased to hear that there’s an interview with her on BBC Parliament tonight at 8pm. It’ll be available here on iPlayer later.

Enjoy.

