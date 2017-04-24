News Meerkat

Tony Blair advises voters to consider supporting the Lib Dems or Tories

By | Mon 24th April 2017 - 12:42 pm

The Independent reports:

Tony Blair has advised those going to the polls to consider voting for the Conservatives or Liberal Democrats in order to weaken the Prime Minister’s mandate for a hard Brexit.

The former Prime Minister said it was important to vote for candidates who had an “open mind” on the final deal and that people should not limit their votes to just Labour because the issue was “bigger than party allegiance”.

…Speaking on Sunday on the BBC’s The World This Weekend programme he said: “The absolutely central question at this general election is less who is the prime minister on 9 June, and more what is the nature of the mandate.

“Otherwise frankly this is a steamroller election – is it possible that we can return as many members of parliament as possible to parliament that are going to keep an open mind on this Brexit negotiation until we see the final terms.”

Asked whether this political approach could mean voting Liberal Democrat, Mr Blair replied: “What I’m advocating may mean that. It may mean voting Labour. It may mean, by the way, that they vote Tory, for candidates who are prepared to give this commitment.”

“This is something that’s bigger than party allegiance, in this particular election.”

The former Prime Minister said candidates should be asked whether they backed Brexit “at any cost” or whether they were prepared to say any final deal was not in the interests of the country.

You can read the full article here.

  • P. J. 24th Apr '17 - 1:09pm

    The problem still remains that most people who voted Brexit still don’t believe that the economy will suffer and many of these think that even if it does it wont affect them. Well there is a reason why the Tories are not going to keep the triple lock on pensions or their commitment not to increases taxes. They know that there is a £200 billion Brexit shaped hole in the road ahead. I don’t know what it will take.

