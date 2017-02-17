Tony Blair is on our side. Eek.

I’m not going to lie. I’m not Tony Blair’s biggest fan. In fact, there may have been a time when I rather naively described him as worse than Thatcher in some ways. You expect Tories to let down the poor and protect the rich. You don’t expect that from a Labour Prime Minister. And then there was Iraq.
Blair, though, has long been lapped in the governmental race to the bottom by the Brexiteer zealots intent on driving our country off a cliff.
Today, he has given a pretty forceful speech saying that we must all rise up against Brexit.
He said:
Our challenge is to expose, relentlessly, what that cost is.
To show how this decision was based on imperfect knowledge, which will now become informed knowledge.
To calculate in ‘easy to understand’ ways how proceeding will cause real damage to the country and its citizens and to build support for finding a way out from the present rush over the cliff’s edge.
He knows more about foreign policy muck-ups and decisions based on imperfect knowledge than most people. You also have to think of probably his finest achievement as PM – the Good Friday Agreement – which could now be completely unravelled by Brexit as Nick Clegg pointed out the other day.
Here’s the thing, though. He’s right to agree with us on Brexit. And it’s not only him. Sir John Major agrees with us too.
What is particularly interesting is that he gave the speech to the Open Britain organisation, which has hitherto been way too timid on opposition to Brexit, opposed to a referendum on the deal and way too accepting of restrictions on freedom of movement for my liking. If they are going to start being a bit more radical, then that is to be welcomed
I think that the threat to our country and our children’s future is so great that we need to forget the enmities of the past and work with those who share our values now. Between them, Farron, Clegg, Blair and Major can persuade a lot of people to become active participants in our country’s future and not just let May and the Brexiteers-in-Chief get on with it. Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party will not give the Government the scrutiny and opposition it needs, so it’s up to us and as many like minds as we can find.
The Liberal Democrats have been saying what Blair has been saying since the referendum. We have led the way on this and we still represent to the electorate the only anti-Brexit choice. In Scotland we are the only anti-Brexit, pro EU choice.
Blair said that Brexit changes the independence debate.
In addition to all this, the possibility of the break-up of the UK – narrowly avoided by the result of the Scottish referendum – is now back on the table but this time with a context much more credible for the independence case.
I am not sure how losing 40% of your market on top of 15% of your market does anything than make a catastrophic situation worse. However, if the referendum does come, those of us who want the UK to stick together will have to do a much better job than either the Better Together or the Stronger In campaign to capture hearts as well as minds. Theresa May’s Bargain Basement Brexit UK is not going to be an easy sell. In those desperate, grief-stricken hours after the referendum result, my position on independence changed from “no (insert expletive of choice here) way” to “I’ll think about it.” Nothing I have seen or heard since then has convinced me that it’s a good idea and I can’t see myself voting for it – but we are going to have to get out there and fight for every vote.
Tim Farron has welcomed Blair’s intervention but emphasised that those who agree with him should join the Lib Dems:
Tony Blair is right. The challenge now is to persuade people to change their mind – and the Liberal Democrats are the only party offering them a chance to have their voice heard again.
Blair’s speech shows how badly Corbyn’s Labour has failed as an Opposition.
Labour have waved the white flag and given Theresa May a blank cheque for a divisive, hard Brexit.
So if you agree with Tony, join the Liberal Democrats – the real opposition to this Conservative Brexit Government.
Willie Rennie said he was right on Brexit but wrong on independence:
Tony Blair is right about Europe but wrong about independence.
The Conservative’s hard Brexit is bad for Britain’s economy which is why the public need the final say on the deal.
But Tony Blair is wrong about independence. The case for independence is weaker, not stronger, now especially with the £15 billion black hole in the Scottish public finances that would hit our NHS and schools.
On this issue, Tony Blair and John Major are fellow travellers who still have a fair bit of sway. Blair’s mistakes of the past are not wiped out, but the crisis we face now is of such a magnitude that we need all hands on deck. If he can bring help persuade people to speak out, then that’s a good thing. We just have to hope that the effect is greater on the Government than when we all marched against Iraq.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Liberalism is about more than becoming a single issue pro-EU party, which Tim Farron risks turning the Lib Dems into.
Regards
What is needed now is a new script for the EU. There would seem to be a great deal of disillusionment throughout Europe as to failings of of the EU. If the Remain side can agree on a new vision this may be a way all sided can perceive a change of heart as a victory. Put Art50 on hold and talk. This should have been the governments strategy from the off. The referendum was always phrased in terms of accept DC’s new deal or leave. If there is a new deal on the table then it is perfectly legitimate to ask the question again.
Whatever many think about Blair he’s one hell of an impressive talker. I know he’s a love him or hate him type of character, but he looks looks like a leader and people do listen to him. For me the remain side aren’t even making a decent fight of keeping us in the EU. If Blair fronts the campaign you never know, all might not be lost. The man’s a clever sod and the Lib Dems could do worse than stand shoulder to shoulder with him.
Did Blair ‘let down the poor’. ?
I would have thought huge increases in health and education spending plus the minimum wage were rather good for them.
I’m afraid it was a disastrous mistake for Tim Farron to make a statement beginning “Tony Blair is right”.
In his conference speech last year, Tim Farron said that he preferred Tony Blair’s “early work”. But expressing support for him in this way will be perceived as condoning the “later work”.
Tim Farron just makes it worse by continuing “If you agree with Tony, join the Liberal Democrats”. Altogether a disastrously misguided statement.
When the history of the EU is written I suspect the conclusion will be that it was destroyed not by its enemies but by its friends.
@Simon McGrath – Health spending was increased by huge PFI loans that has benefitted banks and disadvantaged our NHS.
And education similarly, with the addition of students being indebted for a large part of their lives.
The minimum wage was no victory to the blue collar worker.
This was a measure that set a low bar for every multinational to come down to; and even then, those low wages had to be bailed out by the taxpayer.
” In Scotland we are the only anti-Brexit, pro EU choice.”
Really? Isn’t this exactly the SNP position?
“This decision was based on imperfect knowledge.”
Hmmmmmm. To be fair, he has form on those sorts of decision.
Did you mean “the only anti-Brexit, pro UK choice”?
It is a sad and salutary fact that when lair came along I was in his party , but now prefer Sir John ! I have barely changed politically but much has !
I cannot loathe Blair at all. I can dislike decisions he has made and mistakes that are obvious. He is a Shakespearean figure in many ways. Prince Hal more than Falstaff. But an old Hal now , not a heroic one . Henry V he became . But the play had a different plot!
He did help the poorer elements of post Thatcher Britain and achieved many good things. I cannot see other than that on those policies that were the decent ones . But despite in personal ways being the most articulate and able of his generation or many, he is so flawed and tainted in the eyes of many , I wonder if his contributions can be as valuable as their content sometimes is.
And Nick Clegg who follows him as a runner up in the view of many and has much to offer also in ability , needs to be measured in response !
It is something everybody in Brexit Britain could do well to be!
“In Scotland we are the only anti-Brexit, pro EU choice.”…….. Errrrrrrrr, I’m afraid that’s stretching the elastic somewhat and looking through the wrong end of the telescope. It’s not something the Greens or the SNP (who between them have a majority of seats at Holyrood) would agree with.
As for that grinning multimillionaire Tony Blair, the man of Iraq who saddled the NHS with the deadly PFI virus (the NHS will have to pay a total of £1.26 billion for the privately built Edinburgh Royal Infirmary – and still not own it…… and the 17 Edinburgh schools falling down) – I’m afraid he’s the kiss of death for ant-Brexit.
@David and @David Raw: The SNP are not exactly a pro UK choice, now, are they? And they are hurtling towards abandoning support for the EU, too.
WE are the only UK wide pro UK pro EU party.
Scotland: we seem stuck in a mire, sorry Caron. Caight between the same appearing stance as SNP over Europe and Labour and the Cons over the UK. I would suggest the Scottish Liberals need something that is very important to Scotland, but purely they’re own. Maybe they need to plough an Independant furrow, Devolution is old hat. They need to change tack somewhere with something otherwise it is same old, same old, which is an apparent turnoff.
theakes:
Maybe independence within the UK ? If only Ireland could join in too and get rid of those borders.
@ Caron “In Scotland we are the only anti-Brexit, pro EU choice”.
I’m afraid that’s what you said, Caron. No mention of UK. A Freudian slip ??????
Time for a bit of nifty post hoc editing ??????
Tony Blair speaking out against Brexit is actually the surest way of making large sections of the “forty-eight percent” begin to feel that Brexit can’t be such a bad idea after all. Tim Farron, in his statement, unfortunately seems unaware of this.
Kishwer Falkner made some very useful comments on BBC News at the back end of Friday morning, pointing out problems with both the messenger and the message, particularly Blair’s unrealistic view of the timetable. Things are not going to be pain-free witin a couple of years.
Caron, you claim “Blair has long been lapped in the governmental race to the bottom by the Brexiteer zealots”. You cannot seriously be suggesting that any of the likely harmful effects of Brexit, are in any way comparable to the terrible humanitarian tragedy of the Iraq war?
Sure, Blair is a toxic politician to very many people. But his message today is right.
Tim Farron did well to acknowledge that simple fact. Far too many politicians, when asked if they agree with what someone from a different party said, will go to great lengths to avoid giving that party the slightest acknowledgement or credit. It just makes the speaker look petty-minded when that happens. Acknowledging that Blair is right, and that Ken Clarke is right, makes Tim look magnanimous and makes it clearer that the Remain cause won’t go away.
Tim also did right, of course, to move swiftly on and explain why Remainers should abandon Labour and join the Lib Dems. 100% good response!
@Catherine Yes I am. Brexit ruins my child’s future and those of the whole next generation. It is an economic and social catastrophe that will blight and take lives.